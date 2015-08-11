Encore Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.07
-2.43
-1.49
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.05
0.12
1.01
Other operating items
Operating
-3.13
-2.31
-0.48
Capital expenditure
0
0
-2.85
2.85
Free cash flow
-3.13
-5.16
2.36
Equity raised
-73.26
-68.38
-65.39
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
58.55
52.2
46.5
41.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-24.2
-27.05
-21.5
