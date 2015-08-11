Encore Software Ltd Management Discussions

Encore Software Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ENCORE SOFTWARE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL RESULTS: (Rs. In Million)
Particulars Year ended Year ended
March 31, 2012 March 31, 2011
Operating Income 33.07 34.99
Gross Profit/(Loss) after Interest,
but before depreciation and tax (17.15) (24.12)
Less: Depreciation 0.89 1.63
Provision for Tax Nil Nil
Profit/(Loss) after Tax (18.04) (25.75)
Transfer to Reserve Nil Nil
OPERATIONS:
While yet another difficult year has passed by, your Company has been able
to trim its operations and move back towards profitability. Simultaneously,
the Company has been patiently working towards reorienting the Company into
new areas of business, so that we may turn out a better performance during
2012-2013.
INDUSTRY OUTLOOK:
Despite the fact that the desire for affordable computing devices for
Education continues to grow rapidly, the same has not resulted yet in any
significant procurement of such devices in India, except for the laptop
procurement by the Government of Tamil Nadu. However, it is expected that
the new year might result in procurement of such devices on a larger scale,
as several states intend implementing schemes to provide laptops to
students.
The efforts of nationalized banks in India in pursuing rural and doorstep
banking, however, seem to have met with some roadblocks as Business
Correspondents who are expected to procure the hardware for this
application, are beginning to find the remuneration (per transaction)
offered by the banks rather uneconomical, resulting in low procurement of
the hardware. If this issue can be satisfactorily resolved, the demand for
mobile computing products such as those made by your Company will
definitely grow, in the banking as well as other applications such as the
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), the
National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), and Aadhar-related applications.
As the Indian economy continues to grow, one interesting trend that is
being observed in the market is the application of IT in industry and
business, to improve efficiency and comply with international standards and
best practices in some cases, especially in areas such as process control,
logistics management, manufacturing track-and-trace of individual products,
etc., which all require technologies and products such as those
manufactured by your Company. However, the market requires solutions for
these applications, rather than just hardware. Therefore, specialist
knowledge in these areas of application, combined with expertise in
hardware development and manufacturing, and the ability to develop
application software in these specialized areas, are what the market is
looking for.
MOBILE COMPUTING PRODUCTS:
Owing to the lack of orders in this business, your Company has trimmed the
workforce in this area, and has initiated efforts at reorienting the
activities towards being able to offer products and solutions in Defense,
process control, manufacturing track-and-trace, and logistics management,
in addition to Education. During the new financial year, your Company
expects to be able to convert these efforts into a few successful orders
and deliveries.
Your Companys efforts in Brazil have not yet yielded the desired results,
owing to complexities in the local situation there, but your Company
continues to be strongly placed in the One-Computer-per-Student project of
the Ministry of Education there, even though there has been a further delay
in placement of purchase orders during this year. The proposed Joint
Venture is expected to be established during the coming year.
SATHI:
Your Company continues to remain hopeful of orders for the SATHI, as there
seems to be a growing recognition of the need for procurement of Defence
products from indigenous manufacturers. In addition, the Defense offsets
opportunity may also lead to procurement of products such as the SATHI.
NASDO:
The three products your Company custom-developed for NASDO (Naval Aircraft
Servicing and Development Organization, Goa) -Client Interface Platform
(CIP), Air Publication Network Interface (APNI), and Air Publication Reader
Tablet (APRT), for NASDOs Aircraft Publication System project, are all
actively in the process of procurement by NASDO for their next round of
requirements, and your Company expects to receive firm orders from NASDO
during the coming year.
TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS:
The Technology Solutions Group continued to support customers with
integration services in VOIP related product development. New solutions for
modem over IP, video decoder software were developed. The forthcoming year
will see the Group continue its focus on the two-pronged approach of
software licenses and system integration services based on our IP. It is
also planning to significantly increase the manpower resources to
strengthen the system solution offerings as well as new IPs.
OVERSEAS OPERATIONS:
Ncore USA, the wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States, continues to
be kept alive as in the past, in order to have a base when the market for
your Companys affordable information appliances starts growing there. The
investment made in the subsidiary is fully provided for under provision for
diminution in the value of investments. Since the subsidiary has no assets
or liabilities and has also not carried out any operations during the year
under review, Consolidated Accounts have not been prepared.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
Aside from usual ups and downs of any business, the Company does not
foresee any special risks or concerns for the coming year.