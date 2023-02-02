To the Members of Equitas Holdings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Equitas Holdings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind_AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2022, its loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In our opinion, there are no key audit matters which in our professional judgement, were of most significance to be reported in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report 2021-22, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Based on the work we have performed, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021, have been audited by the predecessor auditors who expressed their unmodified opinion on those financial statement on 13 May 2021. We did not audit the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, included in the standalone financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 109208W Karthik Srinivasan Partner Place: Chennai (M. No. 514998) Date: 28 May 2022 UDIN: 22514998AJVAMQ6320

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Equitas Holdings Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is a lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) The Company is a Non- Banking Financial Corporation (‘NBFC) and is engaged in the business of holding investments in various entities within the group and investing funds into other relevant securities with the objective to earn reasonable return and accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventory. Thus, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) during the year. However, the Company has made investments and has granted loans to its employees as per Companys established policy during the year.

(a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it. (b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of employee loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) In respect of employee loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such employees.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it. (f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits as mentioned in the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales Tax and Value added Tax during the year. These statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax effective 1st July, 2017.

According to the records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears of undisputed statutory dues applicable to the Company as at 31st March, 2022, which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The Company does not have any liability with respect to duty of customs for the year under audit.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Nature of dues Period to which it relates Amount (in Lakhs) Forum where pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 2010-11 552.07 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 2010-11 176.61 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 2018-19 118.76 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transaction has surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which was not recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not raised any loans on short basis and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained the requisite registration as a non-banking financial institution under section 45 – IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non – Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of registration from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Refer Note no. 1 of standalone financial statement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Group has only 1 CIC which is registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 5,982.16 lakhs during the current financial year. The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the erstwhile auditors of the Company resigned during the year on account of completion of maximum permissible term of three years as mandated by Reserve Bank of India. Further, there were no other issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors in their resignation letter.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, there are no amounts required to be transferred to unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) account as at the end of the previous financial year and for the current financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Equitas Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2022

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Equitas Holdings Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2022, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.