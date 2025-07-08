Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹119.55
Prev. Close₹119.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹832.9
Day's High₹125.2
Day's Low₹118.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹50.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,111.74
P/E0
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
341.79
341.79
341.79
341.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,382.72
1,441.99
1,397.53
1,459.81
Net Worth
1,724.51
1,783.78
1,739.32
1,801.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
33.45
-62.11
70.34
-1.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
3,977.84
3,734.99
2,877.57
2,288.17
1,647.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,977.84
3,734.99
2,877.57
2,288.17
1,647.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.06
85.7
45.79
70.36
132.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.65
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,018.3
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.85
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,882
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
N Rangachary
Independent Director
Arun Ramanathan
Independent Director
Jayshree Ashwinkumar Vyas
Independent Director
P V Rajaraman
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhaskar S
Independent Director
Jayaraman Chandrasekaran
Executive Director & CEO
John Alex
410A 4th Flr Spencer Plaza,
Phase II No 769 Anna Salai,
Tamil Nadu - 600002
Tel: 91-44-42995000
Website: http://www.equitas.in
Email: corporate@equitas.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL), the holding company of the Equitas Group of Companies, is a Non-Deposit taking - Systemically Important - Core Investment Company (ND SI - CIC) as per RBI Regulations. ...
