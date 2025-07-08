iifl-logo
Equitas Holdings Ltd Share Price Live

120.3
(0.59%)
Feb 2, 2023|03:55:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open119.55
  • Day's High125.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close119.6
  • Day's Low118.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)832.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.73
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,111.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Equitas Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

119.55

Prev. Close

119.6

Turnover(Lac.)

832.9

Day's High

125.2

Day's Low

118.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

50.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,111.74

P/E

0

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Equitas Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Equitas Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Equitas Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 61.24%

Institutions: 61.24%

Non-Institutions: 38.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Equitas Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

341.79

341.79

341.79

341.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,382.72

1,441.99

1,397.53

1,459.81

Net Worth

1,724.51

1,783.78

1,739.32

1,801.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

33.45

-62.11

70.34

-1.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

3,977.84

3,734.99

2,877.57

2,288.17

1,647.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,977.84

3,734.99

2,877.57

2,288.17

1,647.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.06

85.7

45.79

70.36

132.36

Equitas Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.65

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,018.3

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.85

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,882

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Equitas Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

N Rangachary

Independent Director

Arun Ramanathan

Independent Director

Jayshree Ashwinkumar Vyas

Independent Director

P V Rajaraman

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhaskar S

Independent Director

Jayaraman Chandrasekaran

Executive Director & CEO

John Alex

Registered Office

410A 4th Flr Spencer Plaza,

Phase II No 769 Anna Salai,

Tamil Nadu - 600002

Tel: 91-44-42995000

Website: http://www.equitas.in

Email: corporate@equitas.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL), the holding company of the Equitas Group of Companies, is a Non-Deposit taking - Systemically Important - Core Investment Company (ND SI - CIC) as per RBI Regulations. ...
Reports by Equitas Holdings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Equitas Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Equitas Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Equitas Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equitas Holdings Ltd is ₹4111.74 Cr. as of 02 Feb ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Equitas Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Equitas Holdings Ltd is 0 and 2.37 as of 02 Feb ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Equitas Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equitas Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equitas Holdings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Feb ‘23

What is the CAGR of Equitas Holdings Ltd?

Equitas Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.10%, 3 Years at 4.89%, 1 Year at 5.53%, 6 Month at 17.48%, 3 Month at 14.14% and 1 Month at -7.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Equitas Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Equitas Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

