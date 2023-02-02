Equitas Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
33.45
-62.11
70.34
-1.33
Other operating items
Operating
33.45
-62.11
70.34
-1.33
Capital expenditure
6.15
6.21
9.54
7.43
Free cash flow
39.6
-55.9
79.88
6.1
Equity raised
2,773.87
2,097.03
1,379.68
1,442.78
Investing
92.07
616
-6.5
321.06
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,905.54
2,657.13
1,453.06
1,769.94
No Record Found
