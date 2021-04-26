Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 32nd Annual Report of ESKAY KnIT (INDIA) LIMITED along with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars 2018-2019 2017-2018 Revenue from operations 803.24 3,095.04 Finance Cost - 4,350.01 Depreciation and amortization Expense 326.25 1,533.62 Profit/ (Loss) before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax (5,778.49) (5,778.49) Exceptional items Extraordinary items Profit/ (Loss) before tax (355.77) (5,778.49) Deferred Tax Assets/(Liabilities) (259.25) 40.90 Provision for Taxation 0.00 0.00 Net Profit/(Loss) (615.02) (5,737.59)

COMPANY PERFORMANCE:

During the year, the Revenue from operations of the Company has substantially decreased to Rs. 803.24 Lacs as against Rs. 3095.04 Lacs in respect of the previous Financial Year ended 31st March, 2018. The Company has suffered Loss before Tax Rs 355.77Lacs in the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 as against loss of Rs. 5,778.49 Lacs in the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2018. The Company has Net Loss of Rs. 615.02 Lacs after considering deferred tax of Rs. (259.25) Lacs as against Net Loss of Rs 5,737.59 Lacs in the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2018. However, there is no cash loss during the year.

The Company has incurred Substantial losses due to markets resulting in poor sales.

The company experienced that the efficiency of plant and machineries, especially Spinning Machines have gone down and set up an in house Expert Group to suggest measures for Technology up gradation and Modernization. As per their recommendations, old machines including Ring Frames, requiring expenditure towards repairs and maintenance consuming high power with low output have been identified and shifted to workshop/godowns for appropriate action.

Further, the Company after incurring huge losses and eroding its net worth completely had made an application to be registered as a Sick Company with Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction.

During the Year under review, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture companies.

DIVIDEND:

In view of Loss of the Current year, your Directors are unable to recommend any dividend on the equity shares for the year under review.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As per provisions of Section 149, 150, 152 and any other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rule made thereunder read with schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013, Shri Narayan Ghumatkar, existing Independent Directors of the Company, have been appointed as an Independent Directors of Company who shall hold office from the date of this Annual General Meeting till Annual General to be held in 2019. They shall not, henceforth be liable to determination by retirement of Directors by rotation.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed Shri Jaiprakash Mishra as an Additional Directors w.e.f. 21st June, 2019. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri Jaiprakash Mishra shall hold office upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Notice pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been received from the Member proposing the candidature of Shri Jaiprakash Mishra for appointed as Directors of the Company.

All the Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as lay down under Section 149 (6) Of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and the Rules made there under and are independent of the management.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE AND PERFORMANCE OF ITS COMMITTEES AND OF DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 17, 19 and other applicable provision of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”), the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has defined the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors.

The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including inter alia degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, Board structure and composition, establishment and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning.

Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance and contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance/ support to the management outside Board/ Committee Meetings. In addition, the Chairperson was also evaluated on key aspects of his role, including setting the strategic agenda of the Board, encouraging active engagement by all Board members and motivating and providing guidance to the Managing Director.

Areas on which the Committees of the Board were assessed included degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of meetings.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Chairperson and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Board as a whole.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also reviewed the performance of the Board, its Committees and of the Directors.

The Chairperson of the Board provided feedback to the Directors on an individual basis, as appropriate. Significant highlights, learning and action points with respect to the evaluation were presented to the Board.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As required by Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a report on corporate governance is appended along-with a certificate from the Auditors.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Act and Rule 12 (1) of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed as Annexure A.

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

A calendar of Board and Committee Meetings to be held during the year was circulated in advance to the Directors. 4 (four) Board Meetings were convened and held during the year.

The Board has constituted an Audit Committee with Mr Narayan Ghumatkar as Chairman and Mr. Manmohan Ahluwalia and Mr. Trivendra Singh as the Members. There have not been any instances during the year when recommendations of the Audit Committee were not accepted by the Board.

The Company has also constituted various other Committees viz. Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee, Management and Finance Committee and Sexual Harassment Committee.

Details of the composition of the Board and its Committees and of the Meetings held and attendance of the Directors at such Meetings, are provided in the Corporate Governance Report Attached to this Directors Report.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and the Listing Regulations.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the

requirements as stipulated in Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there is no material departures;

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. they have prepared the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

f. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS / TRIBUNAL IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunal which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. Hence, disclosure pursuant to Rule 8 (5) (vii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not required.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in Note 12 of the Notes to the financial statements.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the company, nature of the industry in which the company operates, business model of the company etc. through various programmers.

The details of such familiarization programmed shall be disclosed on the Companys website at the following web link: http:// eskayknitindia.com/wp/

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined in the Internal Audit Manual. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & to the Chairman & Managing Director.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls.

Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The Company believes in “Zero Tolerance” against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts.

The code laid down by the Board is known as “code of business conduct” which forms an Appendix to the Code. The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.eskayknitindia.com. The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behaviour from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure. All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate training in this regard.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

The Management Discussion & Analysis Report, which form an integral part of this Report, are set out as separate Annexure, together with the Certificate from the auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated by SEBI Listing Regulations.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All transactions entered by the Company with Related Parties were in the Ordinary Course of Business and at Arms Length pricing basis. There were no materially significant transactions with Related Parties during the financial year 2018-19 which were in conflict with the interest of the Company. Suitable disclosures as required under AS-18 have been made in Notes to the financial statements.

The Company has also adopted Related Party Transaction Policy as required under Regulation 23 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board has approved the policy on Related Party Transactions and Material Subsidiary. The policies have been uploaded on the Companys website, under the web link: http://eskayknitindia.com/wp/related-party- transactions.

Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between 31st March 2019 and 13th August, 2019.

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of financial year (31st March, 2019) and the date of the Report 13th August, 2019.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC-2, is appended as Annexure-B to the Boards report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The Directors are happy to state that the relations between the Company and its Employee remained cordial throughout the year. The Directors acknowledge and express their appreciation for the contributions made by the employees at all levels. Focused attention was given for knowledge updating and application of new technologies available to reduce costs and to meet the business challenges.

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, none of the employees drew remuneration of Rs10,200,000/- or more per annum/ Rs. 8,50,000/- or more per month during the year or drew remuneration in excess of the remuneration drawn by Managing Director or Whole-time Directors or Manager and does not hold either by himself or through his spouse or dependent children 2 per cent or more equity shares of the company. Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annexure-C forming a part of Annual Report.

In terms of the provisions of Section 136(1) read with its relevant proviso of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. The said information is available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company during working hours and any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be furnished without any fee and free of cost.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

a) Company ensures that the manufacturing operations are conducted in the manner whereby optimum utilization and maximum possible savings of energy is achieved.

b) No specific investment has been made in reduction in energy consumption.

c) As the impact of measures taken for conservation and optimum utilization of energy are not quantitative, its impact on cost cannot be stated accurately.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Companys products are manufactured by using in-house know how and no outside technology is being used for manufacturing activities. Therefore no technology absorption is required. The Company constantly strives for maintenance and improvement in quality of its products and entire Research & Development activities are directed to achieve the aforesaid goal.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

During the period under review there was no foreign exchange earnings or out flow.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Remuneration policy of the Company comprising the appointment and remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Executives of the Company including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other related matters has been provided in the Corporate Governance Report which is attached to this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. It establishes various levels of accountability and overview within the Company, while vesting identified managers with responsibility for each significant risk.

The Internal Audit Department facilitates the execution of Risk Management Practices in the Company, in the areas of risk identification, assessment, monitoring, mitigation and reporting. Through this programme, each Function and Unit addresses opportunities and risks through a comprehensive approach aligned to the Companys objectives. The Company has laid down procedures to inform the Audit Committee as well as the Board of Directors about risk assessment and management procedures and status.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy, to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or ethics policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed.

The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the financial year 2018-19.

SAFETY, HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Sustained and meticulous efforts continue to be exercised by the Company at all plants of the Company, towards greener production and environment conservation. The Company perseveres in its efforts to indoctrinate safe and environmentally accountable behavior in every employee, as well as vendors, by rigid compulsory annual training and refresher courses, as well as frequent awareness programme. Mock drills of emergency preparedness are regularly conducted at all the plants showing Companys commitment towards safety, not only of its own men and plants, but also of the society at large.

Safety records, at all plants showed considerable improvement and accident statistics showed downward trend. This was made possible by strict adherence to laid down procedures and following of international guidelines. Involvement of workers in all safety matters has been encouraged by their participation in shop floor safety meetings. To achieve the goals, environment protection systems and processes are well in place. To meet the challenge of environment protection in a proactive manner, unavoidable wastes are dealt with in the most efficient and scientific way.

The health of employees and the environment in and around the Plant area have been given due care and attention. The Company continued to comply with the prescribed industrial safety environment protection and pollution control regulation at its production plant, through periodic checks of the system involved and constant monitoring to meet the standards set by the pollution control authorities, etc.

All the mills of the Company are eco-friendly and do not generate any harmful effluents. They have facilities for captive power generation as a stand-by arrangement, to meet any contingency. Safety devices have been installed wherever necessary, although both the spinning and knitting activities are known to be quite safe and free from usual hazards of water and air pollution.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT:

The Company is of firm belief that good Human Resource Management would ensure success through high performance. HR strategy and plans of the Company are deeply embedded with the organizational goals. In order to enhance the manpower productivity the goal is set to increase the production capacity of the various plants and rationalize the manpower through scientific study. All the operational goals of the top

management emanate from the business plan. The goals of MD are shared with his subordinates who in turn share their goal with their respective subordinates and so on. Regular visits by HR team are being made to all the plants to meet the employees and also interaction meetings are conducted to get their feedback, based on which HR policies are improved continuously. The process has resulted in better employee relationship.

The Company lays due emphasis on all round development of its human resource. Hence training of the employees is aimed at systematic development of knowledge, skills, aptitude and team work. Training is designed for the development of personal skills necessary for the performance of the present job and to prepare them for future growth. Individual development is given top priority to groom high caliber manpower.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company has not invited/received any Fixed Deposits from the Public during the year under report. INSURANCE:

The properties / assets of your Company are adequately insured.

Compliance with Secretarial Standard on Board and General Meeting

The Company has compiled with Secretarial Standard issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and General Meetings.

AUDITORS:

Statutory Auditor:

M/s. Rishi Sekhri & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Membership No. 126656 & Firm Registration No.128216W) was appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of Five year commencing from the conclusion 30th AGM till Thirty Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 2022, subject to ratification of their appointment at every AGM if so required under the Act.

Cost Auditor:

As per the requirements of Central Government and pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board of Director on recommendation of the Audit Committee appointed Mr. Pradip Damania, Cost Accountant of the Company for the financial year 2019-2020 and has recommended their remuneration to the Shareholders for their ratification at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The Company carries out an audit of cost records every year.

Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 and Company carries out an Internal Audit on quarterly basis.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors have pleasure in recording their appreciation of the assistance, co-operation and support extended to your Company by the shareholders, all Government Authorities, Financial Institutions, Banks, Consultants, Solicitors and Customers.