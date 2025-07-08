Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.21
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.21
Day's Low₹0.21
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-17.21
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
28.08
28.08
28.08
28.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-505.47
-499.32
-441.94
-365.52
Net Worth
-477.39
-471.24
-413.86
-337.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
8.03
30.95
35.26
83.39
yoy growth (%)
-74.04
-12.23
-57.71
-80.81
Raw materials
-7.43
-27.85
-25.77
-71.53
As % of sales
92.59
89.99
73.09
85.77
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.68
-0.7
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.55
-57.78
-81.85
-82.14
Depreciation
-3.26
-15.33
-30.19
-30.72
Tax paid
-2.59
0.4
5.43
4.87
Working capital
-28.08
-43.12
-51.61
-71.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.04
-12.23
-57.71
-80.81
Op profit growth
-141.54
-75.61
169.64
-100.71
EBIT growth
-75.09
-46.51
-9.58
-85.03
Net profit growth
-89.28
-24.92
-1.1
-67.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Manmohan Ahluwalia
Managing Director
Trivendra Singh
Chairman & Independent Directo
Narayan Ghumatkar
Director
Mansi Wadkar
Additional Director
Jaiprakash Mishra
Plot No 58/B,
Dhanu Udyog Indl Area Piperia,
Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230
Tel: -
Website: http://www.eskayknitindia.com
Email: eskay.knit1@gmail.com
21 Shakil Niwas,
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 093
Tel: 91-22-28262920
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
Reports by Eskay KnIT India Ltd
