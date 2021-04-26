Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
8.03
30.95
35.26
83.39
yoy growth (%)
-74.04
-12.23
-57.71
-80.81
Raw materials
-7.43
-27.85
-25.77
-71.53
As % of sales
92.59
89.99
73.09
85.77
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.68
-0.7
0
As % of sales
6.08
2.21
1.99
0
Other costs
-0.43
-1.63
-5.58
-10.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.36
5.27
15.83
12.8
Operating profit
-0.32
0.78
3.19
1.18
OPM
-4.03
2.52
9.07
1.42
Depreciation
-3.26
-15.33
-30.19
-30.72
Interest expense
0
-43.5
-55.15
-52.6
Other income
0.03
0.27
0.28
0
Profit before tax
-3.55
-57.78
-81.85
-82.14
Taxes
-2.59
0.4
5.43
4.87
Tax rate
72.87
-0.7
-6.64
-5.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.15
-57.37
-76.41
-77.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.15
-57.37
-76.41
-77.27
yoy growth (%)
-89.28
-24.92
-1.1
-67.75
NPM
-76.56
-185.38
-216.69
-92.65
