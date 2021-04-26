Eskay KnIT India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.55
-57.78
-81.85
-82.14
Depreciation
-3.26
-15.33
-30.19
-30.72
Tax paid
-2.59
0.4
5.43
4.87
Working capital
-28.08
-43.12
-51.61
-71.33
Other operating items
Operating
-37.49
-115.83
-158.22
-179.32
Capital expenditure
27.96
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-9.53
-115.83
-158.22
-179.32
Equity raised
-998.63
-883.88
-731.04
-575.88
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
296.26
296.21
296.31
276.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-711.91
-703.5
-592.95
-478.23
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.