Eskay KnIT India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
28.08
28.08
28.08
28.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-505.47
-499.32
-441.94
-365.52
Net Worth
-477.39
-471.24
-413.86
-337.44
Minority Interest
Debt
489.94
489.94
489.99
489.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.55
18.7
76.13
152.5
Fixed Assets
57.15
32.45
47.79
77.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.49
24.49
24.49
24.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
70.56
73.16
72.75
67.31
Networking Capital
-139.81
-111.73
-69.96
-18.12
Inventories
0.6
0.39
1.02
5.63
Inventory Days
27.26
4.59
10.55
24.63
Sundry Debtors
5.88
6.11
4.51
5.19
Debtor Days
267.19
72.05
46.67
22.71
Other Current Assets
15.79
43.71
46.24
40.93
Sundry Creditors
-1.13
-0.85
-0.97
-0.61
Creditor Days
51.34
10.02
10.03
2.66
Other Current Liabilities
-160.95
-161.09
-120.76
-69.26
Cash
0.16
0.34
1.06
0.82
Total Assets
12.55
18.71
76.13
152.48
