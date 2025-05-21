<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS7 REPORT </dhhead>

To the Members of Exato Technologies Private Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Exato Technologies Private Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the statement of profit and loss and the Statement of Cash Flows, for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended, ("AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls, if applicable on the company.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue* as a going concern. fi IJ

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The provisions of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to the Company. Report on CARO-2020 enclosed herewith as Annexure-A.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Actr

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls are given in separate Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Compan/s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial

statements - Refer Note 34 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there

were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as

disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the Intermediary shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries); or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been

received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding that the company shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries); or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. Based on the audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to

believe that the representations under sub-clauses (iv) and (v) above contain any material misstatement.

vii. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

viii. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software

systems for maintaining its books of account which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ix. The provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are applicable only to public companies.

Accordingly. Reporting under section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure A referred to in our report to the members of EXATO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified every year. In accordance with this programme, all property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not own any immovable properties comprising land or buildings. Accordingly, the reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act,1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and- the discrepancies noted on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned two working capital limits from banks or financial institution in excess of Rs five crore ruppes, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets during the financial year. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed

by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment in one Company but did not grant any/loans, advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provide securities. In respect of aforesaid investments, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the companys interest. The Company has not granted any secured or unsecured loans, or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to other parties. Therefore, the reporting under clause (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(iv) In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made during the year.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which is deemed to be deposits from the public. Therefore, the reporting of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost accounting records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of

records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, goods and service tax, sales-tax, service-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company does not have dues on account of employees state insurance, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and cess.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, goods and service tax, service-tax and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2025 fora period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Details of statutory dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025 on account of disputes are given below

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which it relates Amount involved Rs. Amount unpaid Rs. Income Tax Tax withholding matters under dispute Traces website FY 2016- 17 to FY 2024-25 288,709 288,709 Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax Additional Commissioner CGST Appeals 1 FY 2019- 20 83,30,715 7497643 Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax CPC FY 2023- 2024 77,49,947 77,49,947

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender; hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, hence this clause is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence this clause is not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence this clause is not applicable

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has made preferential allotment /private placement of shares during the year in compliance with ihe requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. The funds raised hav been used for the purpose for which funds were raised

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or o the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 c Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year an up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received b the Company during the year

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a chit fund or , nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable h the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of th< records of the company, the Company is in compliance with section 188 of the Companies Act, 201; where applicable, for all the transactions with the related parties, and the details of related partie have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accountinj standards. Further, the Company is not required to constitute an Audit Committee under section 17; of the Act and accordingly, to this extent, the reporting under clause 3(xiii) of the Order is no applicable to the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company doe; not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of the Act.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as restricted in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013; hence this clause is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately

preceding financial year.

(xviii) DPAK and Associates the statutory auditors of the Company have resigned with effect frorn^

21/05/2025. As informed, there have been no issues, objections or concerns raised by the said outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Management and management plans, we were in the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report. There was no any liability in the books of the Company for those payable within one year from the date of balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company, we further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, provision of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to the Company. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) There is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure "B" to Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure B referred to in our report to the members of EXATO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, we report that:

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EXATO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company") as at March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of interna! control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement irothe financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other matters

We bring to the attention of the users that the audit of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such internal financial controls over financial reporting has. been ft performed remotely in the conditions more fully explained in the Other Matters Paragraph or ourlj

Independent Audit Report on the audit of the Financial Statements.

Our opinion on the internal financial control system over financial reporting is not modified in respect of the above.