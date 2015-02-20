Exdon Trading Company Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational.

2. OVERALL REVIEW:

Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the board is making its best effort to implement the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible. Several cost cutting measures have already been undertaken by the Company.

3. RISK AND CONCERNS:

The Companys future development would depend upon the commencement of its operational activities.

4. INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company is following a proper and adequate system of internal controls in respect of all its activities. Further all transaction entered into by the Company are fully authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

5. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year under review, the Company did not carry out any activity.

6. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.