Exdon Trading Company Ltd Share Price

270.4
(-4.99%)
Feb 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Exdon Trading Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

270.4

Prev. Close

284.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

270.4

Day's Low

270.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

866.63

P/E

0

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Exdon Trading Company Ltd Corporate Action

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2023

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Exdon Trading Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Exdon Trading Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:27 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Exdon Trading Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.38

0.27

-0.07

-0.21

Net Worth

27.67

32.32

31.98

31.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

52.63

652.66

25.48

8.07

yoy growth (%)

-91.93

2,460.54

215.75

0

Raw materials

-51.91

-652.2

-25.55

-8.02

As % of sales

98.61

99.92

100.25

99.38

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.04

-0.09

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.06

-0.1

-0.01

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-1.5

4.35

-3.34

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.93

2,460.54

215.75

0

Op profit growth

-51.53

-37.87

-1,811.32

-147.41

EBIT growth

104.27

-174.7

606.9

-70.84

Net profit growth

160.07

-151.17

657.26

-70.49

No Record Found

Exdon Trading Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Exdon Trading Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mayank Narendrabhai Mehta

Independent Director

Parul Uday Patel

Independent Director

Prashant Joshi

Independent Director

Raviraj Yashwant Upadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Exdon Trading Company Ltd

Summary

Exdon Trading Company Ltd. was incorporated on 13th April 1982. The Company operate in wholesale trade services, mainly comprising of food grains, fabrics, waste and scrap materials.
