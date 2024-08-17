Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹270.4
Prev. Close₹284.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹270.4
Day's Low₹270.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)866.63
P/E0
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.38
0.27
-0.07
-0.21
Net Worth
27.67
32.32
31.98
31.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
52.63
652.66
25.48
8.07
yoy growth (%)
-91.93
2,460.54
215.75
0
Raw materials
-51.91
-652.2
-25.55
-8.02
As % of sales
98.61
99.92
100.25
99.38
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.04
-0.09
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.06
-0.1
-0.01
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-1.5
4.35
-3.34
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.93
2,460.54
215.75
0
Op profit growth
-51.53
-37.87
-1,811.32
-147.41
EBIT growth
104.27
-174.7
606.9
-70.84
Net profit growth
160.07
-151.17
657.26
-70.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mayank Narendrabhai Mehta
Independent Director
Parul Uday Patel
Independent Director
Prashant Joshi
Independent Director
Raviraj Yashwant Upadhyay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Exdon Trading Company Ltd
Summary
Exdon Trading Company Ltd. was incorporated on 13th April 1982. The Company operate in wholesale trade services, mainly comprising of food grains, fabrics, waste and scrap materials.
Read More
