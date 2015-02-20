Exdon Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.38
0.27
-0.07
-0.21
Net Worth
27.67
32.32
31.98
31.84
Minority Interest
Debt
56.76
88.26
17.2
13.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
84.43
120.59
49.19
45.42
Fixed Assets
0.42
0.34
0.39
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.32
5.42
5.42
5.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
69.61
114.59
42.78
39.7
Inventories
2.25
2.07
2.47
0.79
Inventory Days
17.12
Sundry Debtors
16.31
18.87
1.59
2.94
Debtor Days
11.02
Other Current Assets
56.89
96.98
43.3
40.18
Sundry Creditors
-6.58
-3.43
-4.93
-4.19
Creditor Days
34.18
Other Current Liabilities
0.74
0.1
0.35
-0.01
Cash
0.08
0.25
0.61
0.19
Total Assets
84.43
120.6
49.2
45.41
