Exdon Trading Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.06
-0.1
-0.01
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-1.5
4.35
-3.34
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
-1.42
4.37
-3.47
0.09
Capital expenditure
0.35
0.01
0.05
0
Free cash flow
-1.07
4.38
-3.42
0.09
Equity raised
-0.52
-0.74
-0.53
-0.5
Investing
0
-24.42
0.64
-0.03
Financing
27.05
20.78
14.01
3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.45
0
10.69
2.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.