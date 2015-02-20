iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Exdon Trading Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

270.4
(-4.99%)
Feb 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Exdon Trading Company Ltd

Exdon Trading Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.06

-0.1

-0.01

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-1.5

4.35

-3.34

0.13

Other operating items

Operating

-1.42

4.37

-3.47

0.09

Capital expenditure

0.35

0.01

0.05

0

Free cash flow

-1.07

4.38

-3.42

0.09

Equity raised

-0.52

-0.74

-0.53

-0.5

Investing

0

-24.42

0.64

-0.03

Financing

27.05

20.78

14.01

3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.45

0

10.69

2.55

Exdon Trading Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Exdon Trading Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.