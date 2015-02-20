iifl-logo-icon 1
Exdon Trading Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

270.4
(-4.99%)
Feb 20, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

52.63

652.66

25.48

8.07

yoy growth (%)

-91.93

2,460.54

215.75

0

Raw materials

-51.91

-652.2

-25.55

-8.02

As % of sales

98.61

99.92

100.25

99.38

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.04

-0.09

0

As % of sales

0.22

0

0.37

0

Other costs

-0.66

-0.52

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.26

0.07

0.07

0.49

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.11

-0.17

0.01

OPM

-0.1

-0.01

-0.69

0.12

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.25

0.21

0.11

0

Profit before tax

0.13

0.06

-0.1

-0.01

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax rate

0

-23.67

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.05

-0.1

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

0.05

-0.1

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

160.07

-151.17

657.26

-70.49

NPM

0.25

0

-0.39

-0.16

