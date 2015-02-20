Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
52.63
652.66
25.48
8.07
yoy growth (%)
-91.93
2,460.54
215.75
0
Raw materials
-51.91
-652.2
-25.55
-8.02
As % of sales
98.61
99.92
100.25
99.38
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.04
-0.09
0
As % of sales
0.22
0
0.37
0
Other costs
-0.66
-0.52
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.26
0.07
0.07
0.49
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.11
-0.17
0.01
OPM
-0.1
-0.01
-0.69
0.12
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.25
0.21
0.11
0
Profit before tax
0.13
0.06
-0.1
-0.01
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
0
-23.67
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.05
-0.1
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
0.05
-0.1
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
160.07
-151.17
657.26
-70.49
NPM
0.25
0
-0.39
-0.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.