To the Members of

Exedy India Limited Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Exedy India Limited (Formerly known as Ceekay Daikin Limited) ("The Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2018, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Refer to the Note no. 41 of the financial statements; the Company is in the process of obtaining external balance confirmations and preparing the reconciliation statement for trade receivables; advance to suppliers, capital advances, deposits, trade payables and amount payable to the Customer/ Vendor. In the absence of the same, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact of the matter on the financial statements, if any.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a time and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018, its profit and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

1. Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note no. 44 to the financial statements; the Companys net worth has been eroded and have resulted a negative net worth. However, considering the facts as set out in the said note, the financial statements have been prepared on the basis of going concern.

2. Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note no 11 to the financial statements; The company has changed its accounting estimates with respect to life of press tools to 15 years as against 6.33 years in the previous years, which is also aligned with the provision of Schedule II of companies act 2013. Due to such change depreciation for the year has been reduced to 71.08 Lakh.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017 prepared in accordance with the accounting standards included in these financial statements, have been audited by the predecessor auditors, the report of the predecessor auditors on the comparative financial information dated August 29, 2017 expressed qualified opinion on external balance confirmation on trade receivables, advance to suppliers, capital advances, deposits, trade payables and amount payable, our opinion is also modified in respect of this matter.,

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) Except for the effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may not have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 27 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses — Refer Note 46 to the financial statements;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. The Disclosure requirement relating to holding as well as dealing in specified bank notes were applicable for the period from November 08, 2016 to December 30, 2016, which are not relevant to these financial statements, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For A K A G & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 027634N

Amit Goyal

Partner

Membership No. 508690

Place: NOIDA

Date: August 28, 2018.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements of our report of even date

(i) a) As per information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) As per information provided to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records. .

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not granted any loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the financial period, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 and accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and pursuant to Rules made by the Central Government, Company has maintained cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect to its manufactured goods and is of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) a) According to the information provided and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, Goods & Service Tax and other statutory dues applicable to it There are no material outstanding statutory dues existing as on the last day of the financial year which is outstanding for more than six months from the day these become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there were no amounts due as on March 31,2018 in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except as below:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) * Period to which the amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 9.43 2007-08 ITAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 123.25 2009-10 Refer to AO for reworking of liability. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 24.32 2010-11 Rectification filed Dy. with Commissioner Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 2.39 2011-12 Order of Appellate tribunal is received during the year 2017-18, as per ITAT order, The company has been given relief of INR 192.64 Lakh Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 266.98 2012-13 Order of commissioner (Appeal) is received during the F/Y 2017-18 and has directed the assessing authorities to rework demand based on part relief given Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 91.39 2013-14 ITAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 202.54 2014-15 Appellate Commissioner Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales tax demand 82.81 1998-99 High Court, Allahabad Sales Tax (Maharashtra) Sales tax demand 17.74 2002- 03 and 2003- 04 Referred back to Assessing Authority for reworking data by Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax (Maharashtra) Sales tax demand 9.91 2013-14 Commissioner (Appeal) Sales Tax (Central) Sales tax demand 6.45 2015-16 Joint. Commissioner Provident Fund Provident Fund 12.33 2000-01 and earlier year Appellate Tribunal, Delhi Total 849.54

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its bankers or to any financial institutions. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, The company has not raised the term loan or any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instrument) during the current financial year, therefore clause 3(ix) of the order are not applicable to the company. .

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no material fraud by or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and further as referred in Note No 45 of the financial statements, the provision made for managerial remuneration is subject to requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is in accordance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the period.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934.

For A K A G & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 027634N

Amit Goyal

Partner

Membership No. 508690

Place: NOIDA

Date: August 28, 2018.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Exedy India Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For A K A G & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 027634N

Amit Goyal

Partner

Membership No. 508690

Place: NOIDA

Date: August 28, 2018.