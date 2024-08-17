iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Exedy India Ltd Share Price

342.5
(-0.72%)
Apr 3, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Exedy India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

342.05

Prev. Close

345

Turnover(Lac.)

1.77

Day's High

342.5

Day's Low

342.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-108.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

205.84

P/E

21.91

EPS

15.63

Divi. Yield

0

Exedy India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Exedy India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Exedy India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.13%

Foreign: 69.13%

Indian: 24.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 6.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Exedy India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-71.39

-80.8

-68.34

-68.56

Net Worth

-65.38

-74.79

-62.33

-62.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

365.01

346.92

313.07

321.1

yoy growth (%)

5.21

10.81

-2.49

3.11

Raw materials

-257.11

-233.35

-196.31

-206.04

As % of sales

70.44

67.26

62.7

64.16

Employee costs

-44.64

-43.22

-39.87

-39.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.25

-5.16

5.44

-6.56

Depreciation

-10.73

-8.92

-10.08

-9.49

Tax paid

0

0

-2.15

0

Working capital

4.44

-2.07

9.61

-12.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.21

10.81

-2.49

3.11

Op profit growth

99.36

-58.61

203.4

36.91

EBIT growth

2,640.47

-98.11

-2,716.08

-112.15

Net profit growth

-95.02

-256.54

-150.21

58.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Exedy India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Exedy India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

PRADEEP BABUBHAI CHINAI

Director

NAUKA MAHESH KOTHARI

Director

BHARAT PATEL HARIDAS

Director

HOMI COOVERJI BHABHA

Director

SHREEKANT VASANTLAL MEHTA

Company Secretary

NIHARIKA TRIPATHI

Director

HIROSHI TOYOHARA

Director

NAOKI YOSHII

Director

YUZURU HIROSE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Exedy India Ltd

Summary

Ceekay Daikin [CDL] is a leading manufacturer of clutches and a leading supplier to the original equipment market such as TELCO, Maruti, Mahindra, Eicher, Premier Auto etc. Exedy Corporation(formerly known as Daikin Manufacturing Co, Japan), the foreign collaborator, has a 25% stake in the company. CDL is Indias largest manufacturer of diaphragm-type clutches. To meet the growing demand, CDL expanded its CPA capacity to 10 lac units pa and the CCA capacity to 6 lac units pa. CDL exports its products to Indonesia, Singapore, Srilanka, Australia and the US. In 1989, it came out with a rights issue to part-finance its expansion. In Dec.97, The Company was awarded the ISO-9002 certification by M/s BVQI and the Company has also embarked on achieving the QS-9000 Certification.In 1998-99, the Joint Venture Company Exedy Ceekay Ltd (ECL) commenced commercial production. The collaborators have decided to merge ECL into the the Company and accordingly in 1999-2000, relevant applications have been made to both the Honable High Court of Mumbai and also Punjab and Haryana for the amalgamation scheme. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation 5,31,496 shares have been alloted to the shareholder of Exedy Ceekay Ltd,the amalgamating company in the exchange ratio of 1 equity share for every 2.4 equity shares held by them.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Exedy India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.