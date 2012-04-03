iifl-logo-icon 1
Exedy India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

342.5
(-0.72%)
Apr 3, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Exedy India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.25

-5.16

5.44

-6.56

Depreciation

-10.73

-8.92

-10.08

-9.49

Tax paid

0

0

-2.15

0

Working capital

4.44

-2.07

9.61

-12.75

Other operating items

Operating

-6.55

-16.15

2.82

-28.81

Capital expenditure

3.89

1.23

1.33

7.03

Free cash flow

-2.66

-14.91

4.15

-21.78

Equity raised

-102

-91.67

-98.27

-85.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

106.62

104.65

107.07

103.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.95

-1.94

12.94

-3.8

