Exedy India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.25
-5.16
5.44
-6.56
Depreciation
-10.73
-8.92
-10.08
-9.49
Tax paid
0
0
-2.15
0
Working capital
4.44
-2.07
9.61
-12.75
Other operating items
Operating
-6.55
-16.15
2.82
-28.81
Capital expenditure
3.89
1.23
1.33
7.03
Free cash flow
-2.66
-14.91
4.15
-21.78
Equity raised
-102
-91.67
-98.27
-85.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
106.62
104.65
107.07
103.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.95
-1.94
12.94
-3.8
No Record Found
