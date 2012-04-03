iifl-logo-icon 1
Exedy India Ltd Balance Sheet

342.5
(-0.72%)
Apr 3, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-71.39

-80.8

-68.34

-68.56

Net Worth

-65.38

-74.79

-62.33

-62.55

Minority Interest

Debt

64.74

64.05

61.23

60.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.64

-10.74

-1.1

-2.34

Fixed Assets

49.77

45.43

41.32

40.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-73.18

-69.74

-60.74

-54.02

Inventories

60.13

57.62

53.53

46

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

52.86

54.06

53.47

49.53

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.1

7.32

5.66

7.27

Sundry Creditors

-159.73

-144.86

-134.57

-121.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-34.54

-43.88

-38.83

-35.8

Cash

22.76

13.57

18.31

10.83

Total Assets

-0.65

-10.74

-1.1

-2.34

