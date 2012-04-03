Exedy India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-71.39
-80.8
-68.34
-68.56
Net Worth
-65.38
-74.79
-62.33
-62.55
Minority Interest
Debt
64.74
64.05
61.23
60.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.64
-10.74
-1.1
-2.34
Fixed Assets
49.77
45.43
41.32
40.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-73.18
-69.74
-60.74
-54.02
Inventories
60.13
57.62
53.53
46
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
52.86
54.06
53.47
49.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.1
7.32
5.66
7.27
Sundry Creditors
-159.73
-144.86
-134.57
-121.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34.54
-43.88
-38.83
-35.8
Cash
22.76
13.57
18.31
10.83
Total Assets
-0.65
-10.74
-1.1
-2.34
