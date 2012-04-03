iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Exedy India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

342.5
(-0.72%)
Apr 3, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Exedy India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

365.01

346.92

313.07

321.1

yoy growth (%)

5.21

10.81

-2.49

3.11

Raw materials

-257.11

-233.35

-196.31

-206.04

As % of sales

70.44

67.26

62.7

64.16

Employee costs

-44.64

-43.22

-39.87

-39.02

As % of sales

12.22

12.45

12.73

12.15

Other costs

-49.08

-63.24

-59.7

-70.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.44

18.23

19.07

21.91

Operating profit

14.17

7.1

17.17

5.66

OPM

3.88

2.04

5.48

1.76

Depreciation

-10.73

-8.92

-10.08

-9.49

Interest expense

-5.96

-5.36

-5.57

-6.14

Other income

2.27

2.02

3.93

3.41

Profit before tax

-0.25

-5.16

5.44

-6.56

Taxes

0

0

-2.15

0

Tax rate

0

0

-39.48

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.25

-5.16

3.29

-6.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.25

-5.16

3.29

-6.56

yoy growth (%)

-95.02

-256.54

-150.21

58.98

NPM

-0.07

-1.48

1.05

-2.04

Exedy India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Exedy India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.