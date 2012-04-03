Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
365.01
346.92
313.07
321.1
yoy growth (%)
5.21
10.81
-2.49
3.11
Raw materials
-257.11
-233.35
-196.31
-206.04
As % of sales
70.44
67.26
62.7
64.16
Employee costs
-44.64
-43.22
-39.87
-39.02
As % of sales
12.22
12.45
12.73
12.15
Other costs
-49.08
-63.24
-59.7
-70.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.44
18.23
19.07
21.91
Operating profit
14.17
7.1
17.17
5.66
OPM
3.88
2.04
5.48
1.76
Depreciation
-10.73
-8.92
-10.08
-9.49
Interest expense
-5.96
-5.36
-5.57
-6.14
Other income
2.27
2.02
3.93
3.41
Profit before tax
-0.25
-5.16
5.44
-6.56
Taxes
0
0
-2.15
0
Tax rate
0
0
-39.48
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.25
-5.16
3.29
-6.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.25
-5.16
3.29
-6.56
yoy growth (%)
-95.02
-256.54
-150.21
58.98
NPM
-0.07
-1.48
1.05
-2.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.