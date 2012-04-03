TO

THE MEMBERS

Your Directors hereby present the Forty Fourth Annual Report together with the Audited Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account for the year ended 31st March 2018.

1) FINANCIAL RESULTS:

2017-2018 2016-2017 Rs. in Lacs Rs. in Lacs i) INCOME 33909.25 31700.36 Sale of products & other services (Net of Excise & inter division sales) ii) EXPENSES (32995.69) (29589.51) Manufacturing and other expenses iii) OPERATING PROFIT 913.56 2110.85 Before interest & Depreciation iv) INTEREST (536.89) (557.92) v) GROSS PROFIT (Before depreciation) 376.67 1552.93 vi) DEPRECIATION (892.72) (1008.17) vii) PROFIT (After depreciation) (516.05) 544.76 viii) PRIOR PERIOD ITEMS - (215.11) xi) TAX IN RESPECT OF PREVIOUS YEAR - - xii) PROVISION FOR DEFERRED TAX - - xii) PROVISION FOR CURRENT TAX - - xiii) TRANSFER FROM GENERAL RESERVES - - xiv) PROFIT AFTER TAX (516.05) 329.65 xv) Balance of profit / loss brought forward from previous year (5949.96) (6279.61) xvi) Amount available for appropriations (6466.01) (5949.96) xvii) APPROPRIATIONS a) Dividend (Proposed) - - b) Dividend Tax - - c) Transfer to General Reserve - - d) Balance carried to Balance Sheet (6466.01) (5949.96)

2) DIVIDEND

The revenue account of your Company for the year has shown a loss of Rs. 516.05 lacs after providing for interest and depreciation. Further, the Company accounts depict accumulated losses of Rs. 6466.01 lacs. Hence, your Directors do not recommend dividend this year.

3) OPERATIONS

Your Company has been operating plants under the global policy laid down by Exedy Corporation, Japan. Based on the policy of safety, quality, just in time concept has been practiced. Your company has minimised the number of accidents through a meticulous safety policy.

Sales have shown a marginal increase of around 7.6 % in comparison to the previous year 2016-17. Your company was adversely affected by the introduction of GST which resulted in low sales in the first quarter. Inspite of this setback, your company was able to recover its sales in the remaining three quarters.

Your Company achieved production of 1.94 million Clutch Disc and 1.88 million Clutch Covers in 2017-18. Production of One Way Clutches was 4.64 million.

For the period April-March 2017-18, Commercial Vehicle sales increased by 10.40 %. Medium and Heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by only 0.35 % while Light commercial vehicle sales increased by 17.78 % over the same period in 2016-17.

Three-wheeler sales increased by 30.39% in 2017-18 as compared to 2016-17. For the same period, Two-wheeler sales increased by 16.12%.

The sales of Passenger Vehicles grew by 5.49 percent in April 2017 - March 2018 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles grew by 1.03 percent, 19.93 percent but Vans sales declined by 0.36 percent respectively during April 2017 - March 2018 over the same period last year.

The Sale of products during the year is as follows :

Particulars 2017-2018 2016-2017 (Unit: Nos.) (Unit: Nos.) A) Clutch Discs 19,36,665 19,00,794 B) Clutch Covers 18,91,493 18,32,874 C) One Way Clutch 46,22,981 38,74,361

The Sales (net of excise and inter division sales) and other income for the financial year under review was Rs.33909.25 lacs as against Rs. 31700.36 lacs for the previous financial year. Company has incurred a loss of Rs. 516.05 lacs as against profit of Rs. 329.65 lacs in the previous year.

The Sales from April to July 2018-19 as compared to the same period in 2017-18 is as follows:

2018-2019 2017-2018 (Unit: Nos.) (Unit: Nos.) Clutch Disc Assly 7,02,702 5,89,020 Clutch Cover Assly 6,89,618 5,77,450 One Way Clutch 1,798,749 1,576,605 Net Turnover (net of taxes and Inter division sales) Rs. 12420.50 Lacs Rs. 10384.08 Lacs

New Business

Your company had started production for new models for various customers. Further, new development is taking place with many vehicle manufacturers.

Finances

Your Company is proposing various options to raise funds to finance additional manufacturing capabilities for localization of existing products as well as new products. Efforts are being made to reduce the interest burden through various means.

4) EXEDY CORPORATION

Exedy Corporation your Collaborators & Foreign Promoters have continued their valuable support in technology transfer, training our personnel at their as well as your factory and for up- gradation in technology. The Directors would like to place on record their appreciation for continuous patronage given by them.

5) MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY EFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the financial year to which this financial statements relate on the date of this report.

6) DIRECTORS

During the year Mr. Naoki Yoshii (DIN No. 07911061) was appointed as Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th September, 2017 with effect from the same date. Ms. Nauka M. Kothari (DIN No. 0167979) who was appointed as Additional Director of the Company with effect from 14,h February, 2017 was regularized and appointed as Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th September, 2017 with effect from the same date.

Your Director, Ms. Niharika Tripathi has expressed her desire to step down from the office of Director of the Company with effect from the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company i;e; subsequent to her retirement by rotation. She was associated with the Company since past 3 years as Woman Director of the Company. We wish her all the best for the future.

Declaration by Independent Directors

Mr. Homi C.H. Bhabha (DIN No. 00286072) and Mr. Bharat H. Patel (DIN No. 00176784), Independent Directors of the Company have given declaration to the Board under Section 149 (7) of the Act that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Act.

7) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the financial year under review, your Company has not given/ made any loan, guarantee and investment under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

8) PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts and arrangements entered by the Company during the year under review with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. There were no materially significant transactions with the related parties during the financial year which were in conflict with the interest of the Company and therefore, enclosing form AOC-2 is not required. However, the Company with conservative approach and in the interest of the Company has previously passed a Special resolution by the Shareholders of the Company approving related party transactions, if any to be entered into by the Company, with respect to availing of any services from related party within the limit of Rs. 10 crores excluding any remuneration paid or payable to the Directors of the Company in any form. Details of all such related party transaction form part of the financial statement of the Company and the shareholders may refer the same for details.

All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature.

9) ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of Annual Return pursuant to provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Form MGT-9 annexed as Annexure -I to this report.

10) COMPANY NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has been following a Nomination and Remuneration Policy on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior management and their remuneration since past few years. Nomination and Remuneration policy in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act is attached as Annexure - II as a part of this Directors report.

11) NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS DURING THE YEAR.

The Company conducted four(4) Board Meetings during the financial year under review on ,9th June, 2017, 28th August, 2017, 19th December, 2017 and 29th March, 2018 respectively.

12) DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any public deposits during the year under review.

13) INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has in place internal financial control systems, commensurate with the size and complexity of its operations to ensure proper recording of financial and operational information and compliance of various internal controls and other regulatory and statutory compliances.

As per requirement of Companies Act, 2013, your Company is required to test effectiveness of control over its activities, which may have financial impact. The Company has complied with the same. Further your Company is always in endeavor to improve on the control system.

14) BANKS AND INSTITUTIONS

The Banks have continued their assistance by giving adequate working capital facilities to the Company, which has been of immense help in the day to day cash flow. Your Directors take this opportunity to express their appreciation for the excellent assistance and cooperation received from all the banks.

15) DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors hereby confirm that:

1. the applicable accounting standards have been followed by the Company in preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2018, along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. they have selected accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2018 and of the profits/loss of the Company for the year under review;

3. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting record, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. they have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis.

5. the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16) PERSONNEL

Industrial relations between management, labour and staff in the establishment at Aurangabad and Greater Noida have continued to be generally pleasant and harmonious during the year under review. Your Directors wish to place on record their deep appreciation of the excellent work done and cooperation extended by the employees at all levels in achieving the assigned tasks and goals.

17) INSURANCE

All the properties including buildings, plant and machinery, stocks etc. have been adequately insured.

18) RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has an adequate Risk Management Policy. Any shareholder interested in having a copy of such policy may write to the Secretarial Department of the Company.

19) DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARRASMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In your Company, all employees are of equal value. There is no discrimination among individuals at any point on the basis of race, color, gender, religion, political opinion, national extraction, social origin, sexual orientation or age.

In your Company, every individual is expected to treat his/her colleagues with respect and dignity. This is enshrined in the values and the Code of Ethics & Conduct of the Company. The Company has in place prevention of sexual harassment at workplace policy in line with the requirement of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual and temporary ) are covered under this policy.

An Internal Complaints Committee is in place to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. However, during the Financial Year 2017-18, no such complaints regarding sexual harassment was received by the Committee.

20) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUT-GO.

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 is annexed as Annexure -III to this report.

21) AUDITORS/AUDIT Statutory Auditors/Audit

The Company had appointed M/s. AKAG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No: 0027634N), 603, 6th Floor, Highway Tower - 1, Plot no. A-13/3 &4, Noida to be the new Statutory Auditors of the Company for five years from the financial year 2017-18 upto financial year 2021-22 in the last Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2017, hence M/s. AKAG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, continue as Auditors of the Company.

With respect to the Auditors Report for the financial year 2017-18, specific notes forming part of the accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and give the complete information.

Secretarial Auditor/Audit

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s Gautam Goyal & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year under review. The report of Secretarial Auditor is annexed as Annexure - IV to this report.

With respect to the fact that the repayment of External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) availed from its holding Company, could not be made in pursuance to Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, we would like to submit that the Company has obtained an extension for the same. There was an inadvertent delay in the filing of Statement of Foreign Assets and Liabilities (FLA) with Reserve Bank of India for the FY 2016-17. However, your Directors regret for such situations in the past and will do all possible efforts to avoid such circumstances in future.

Internal Auditors/Audit

M/s Soni Gupta and Associates, New Delhi, a firm of Chartered Accountants were appointed as Internal Auditors of the Company as per sec 138 of Indian Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for the Financial Year 2017-18. Internal Audit was properly carried out in order to commensurate with the size and nature of operation of the Company.

Cost Auditors/Audit

Pursuant to provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules made thereunder, the Company has maintained the relevant cost audit records in the prescribed formats. Also, as per provisions of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies ( Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and subsequent amendments, if any, M/s Shashi Ranjan & Associates, New Delhi were appointed as Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 and they have conducted the Cost Audit as required.

22) AUDIT COMMITTEE

As on 31st March, 2018, the Audit Committee comprises of following members :

1. Mr. Homi C.H. Bhabha

2. Mr. Shreekant V. Mehta

3. Mr. Bharat H. Patel

The composition of Audit Committee is in conformity with the Companies Act, 2013. During the financial year 2017-18, one meeting of Audit Committee was held on 28th August, 2017. The role of Audit Committee, powers exercised by it and information reviewed by it are in accordance with the requirements specified in Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws, if any.

23) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As on 31st March, 2018, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprises of following members :

1. Mr. Homi C.H. Bhabha

2. Mr. Shreekant V. Mehta

3. Mr. Bharat H. Patel

The composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee is in conformity with the Companies Act, 2013. During the financial year 2017-18, one meeting of Nomination & Remuneration Committee was held on 28th August, 2017. The role of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, powers exercised by it and information reviewed by it are in accordance with the requirements specified in Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws, if any. -

24) PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES

Pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule (5) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company is not required to disclose such information.