Extol Commercials Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
EXTOL COMMERCIAL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
EXTOL COMMERCIAL LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of EXOL COMMERCIAL LTD. as at
31st March, 2010, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit includes assessing the accounting principles used and
significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall
financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a
reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (the order)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of
section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
1. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
2. In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law, have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
3. The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of account;
4. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account dealt with by
this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section
(3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
5. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors and
taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the
Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2010 from being appointed as
Director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India;
a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2010; and
b) In the case of the statement of Profit & Loss, Profit for the year ended
on that date;
c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For RITESH BURAD & Co.
Chartered Accountants
(CA RITESH BURAD)
Proprietor
M. No. 103781
PLACE : MUMBAI
DATE : 02.09.2010
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
1. Clause 1(a), 1(b) & 1(c) are not applicable since company does not have
any Fixed Asset.
2. Clause 2(a), 2(b) & 2(c) is not applicable since there is no inventory
during the year.
3. The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or
unsecured to / from companies, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Therefore
clause iii (b), iii(c), iii (d), iii (e), iii (f) & iii (g) of paragraph 4
of the order is not applicable to the company.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of
inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods. During the course of
our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal controls in
respect of these areas.
5. a. According to the information and explanations provided by the
management, we are of the opinion that no transactions made with the
parties under Section u/s 301 of the companies Act 1956.
b. Since no transaction entered this clause is not applicable.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the
directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of
section 58 A of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply.
7. The maintenance of cost records under section 209 (1) (d) of the
companies Act 1956 is not applicable to the company.
8. a. The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate
authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor
education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax,
sales-tax, wealth-tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory
dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given
to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax wealth tax,
sales tax, customs duty, and excise duty were outstanding, at the year end
for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
b. According to information and explanation given to us and the records of
the company examined by us, no disputed statutory dues on account of sales-
tax, income tax, wealth tax, excise duty and cess.
9. The accumulated losses of Rs.301188/- at the end of the financial year
are not more than 50% of Net Worth of the company. The company has not
incurred cash losses in the current financial year but has incurred during
the immediately preceding financial year.
10. Based on the records examined by us, Company has not taken any loan
from bank or financial institutions during the year.
11. The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
12. In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund and nidhi/mutual benefit
fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company is not a dealer or trader in securities. Accordingly,
the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the
Company.
14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
15. Based on the information and explanations given to us by the management
no term loans taken during the year.
16. According to information and explanations given to us and on overall
examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds
raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm investment. No long-
term funds have been used to finance short-term assets except working
capital.
17. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to the
parties or companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the companies Ac, 1956.
18. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year and there are
no debentures outstanding on at the year-ends, therefore the question of
creation of Securities does not arise.
19. The Company has not raised any money through a public issue during the
year.
20. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report
that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the
year.
