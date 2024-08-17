Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹35.95
Prev. Close₹37.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹35.95
Day's Low₹35.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.69
-0.68
-0.07
-0.02
Net Worth
0.03
0.03
0.65
0.7
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
343.8
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,196
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.35
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.35
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SANJIV HANSRAJ KATHURIA
Director
JEROME ROQUE DSOUZA
Director
HEMANT JWALAPRASAD TIWARI
Additional Director
PRAJAKTA KAUSHIK DAMANIA
Reports by Extol Commercials Ltd
Summary
Extol Commercial Ltd was incorporated on 17/01/1985 in the state of Maharashtra, India. The Company is in the business of exporters and importers of and dealers in goods, commodities and merchandise.The company also carry on all or any of the business of buyers, sellers, suppliers, traders, merchants, importers, exporters, hire purchase dealers, indenters, brokers, agents, stockiest, distributors and dealers of tea, coffee, tobacco, minerals, metals, chemicals, industrial and other waste, and bye products industrials and other gases, fire wood, coal and coke, oils and lubricants, fuels, alcohol, wires and beverages, edible and non edible oils and fats, sugar and molasses, consumer goods, household goods, hardware and stores, plant and machinery, generating sets, earth moving equipments, stores, spare parts and accessories, commercial;, natural and man made fibers, textile of all kinds, all types of paper and its products, iron and steel and their products, chemicals, drugs, building materials, wire and wire products, all type of cables and insulating materials, all types of electrical goods, vehicles parts, automobile parts, machine parts, industrial components, plastics and electronic parts & devices, bullion, precious stones work of art, antique, curios, jewellery and ornaments and in all kinds of machinery accessories and other things required in connection herewith.
