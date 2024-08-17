iifl-logo-icon 1
Extol Commercials Ltd Share Price

35.95
(-4.89%)
Feb 2, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Extol Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

35.95

Prev. Close

37.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

35.95

Day's Low

35.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Extol Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Extol Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Extol Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 98.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Extol Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.69

-0.68

-0.07

-0.02

Net Worth

0.03

0.03

0.65

0.7

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Extol Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

343.8

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,196

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.35

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.35

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Extol Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SANJIV HANSRAJ KATHURIA

Director

JEROME ROQUE DSOUZA

Director

HEMANT JWALAPRASAD TIWARI

Additional Director

PRAJAKTA KAUSHIK DAMANIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Extol Commercials Ltd

Summary

Extol Commercial Ltd was incorporated on 17/01/1985 in the state of Maharashtra, India. The Company is in the business of exporters and importers of and dealers in goods, commodities and merchandise.The company also carry on all or any of the business of buyers, sellers, suppliers, traders, merchants, importers, exporters, hire purchase dealers, indenters, brokers, agents, stockiest, distributors and dealers of tea, coffee, tobacco, minerals, metals, chemicals, industrial and other waste, and bye products industrials and other gases, fire wood, coal and coke, oils and lubricants, fuels, alcohol, wires and beverages, edible and non edible oils and fats, sugar and molasses, consumer goods, household goods, hardware and stores, plant and machinery, generating sets, earth moving equipments, stores, spare parts and accessories, commercial;, natural and man made fibers, textile of all kinds, all types of paper and its products, iron and steel and their products, chemicals, drugs, building materials, wire and wire products, all type of cables and insulating materials, all types of electrical goods, vehicles parts, automobile parts, machine parts, industrial components, plastics and electronic parts & devices, bullion, precious stones work of art, antique, curios, jewellery and ornaments and in all kinds of machinery accessories and other things required in connection herewith.
