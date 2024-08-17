iifl-logo-icon 1
Extol Commercials Ltd Company Summary

35.95
(-4.89%)
Feb 2, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Extol Commercials Ltd Summary

Extol Commercial Ltd was incorporated on 17/01/1985 in the state of Maharashtra, India. The Company is in the business of exporters and importers of and dealers in goods, commodities and merchandise.The company also carry on all or any of the business of buyers, sellers, suppliers, traders, merchants, importers, exporters, hire purchase dealers, indenters, brokers, agents, stockiest, distributors and dealers of tea, coffee, tobacco, minerals, metals, chemicals, industrial and other waste, and bye products industrials and other gases, fire wood, coal and coke, oils and lubricants, fuels, alcohol, wires and beverages, edible and non edible oils and fats, sugar and molasses, consumer goods, household goods, hardware and stores, plant and machinery, generating sets, earth moving equipments, stores, spare parts and accessories, commercial;, natural and man made fibers, textile of all kinds, all types of paper and its products, iron and steel and their products, chemicals, drugs, building materials, wire and wire products, all type of cables and insulating materials, all types of electrical goods, vehicles parts, automobile parts, machine parts, industrial components, plastics and electronic parts & devices, bullion, precious stones work of art, antique, curios, jewellery and ornaments and in all kinds of machinery accessories and other things required in connection herewith.

