Extol Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.69
-0.68
-0.07
-0.02
Net Worth
0.03
0.03
0.65
0.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.05
0.03
0.65
0.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.02
0.04
0.63
0.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.09
0.09
0.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.59
0.6
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.05
-0.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.05
0
0
Cash
0.02
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
0.04
0.04
0.64
0.7
