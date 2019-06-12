To,

The Members of

FAIRDEAL FILAMENTS LIMITED,

Surat.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Fairdeal Filaments Ltd., which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year then ended.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2018, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year then ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For, RANGOONWALA ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

FRN : 108632W

Sd/-

Gajendra T. Rangoonwala

(Proprietor)

Membership No. 035377

Place : Surat

Date : 28th May, 2018

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our

Independent Auditors Report of even date,

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) We are informed that all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties other than self-constructed immovable property (buildings), as disclosed in fixed assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the company.

(ii) As explained to us, the physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management.

No discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties listed in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not advanced any loan or given any guarantee or provided any security or made any investment covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of Cost Records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value-added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, wherever applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of outstanding statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31st, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Wealth Tax or Service Tax or duty of Customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess wherever applicable on account of any dispute.

(viii) On the basis of the records examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks, financial institutions or Government. The Company has not issued debentures during the year.

(ix) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer. The term loans/working capital loans obtained during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, requirements of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

(xiii) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Consequently, requirements of clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

(xv) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) According to the nature of business, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For, RANGOONWALA ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

FRN : 108632W

Sd/-

Gajendra T. Rangoonwala

(Proprietor)

Membership No. 035377

Place : Surat

Date : 28th May, 2018

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FAIRDEAL FILAMENTS LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Fairdeal Filaments Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For, RANGOONWALA ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

FRN : 108632W

Sd/-

Gajendra T. Rangoonwala

(Proprietor)

Membership No. 035377

Place : Surat

Date : 28th May, 2018