SectorTextiles
Open₹97.8
Prev. Close₹97.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹98.9
Day's Low₹92.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹33.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.48
P/E27.76
EPS3.42
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
6.05
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.45
12.46
12.33
12.19
Net Worth
20.5
18.51
18.38
17.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
218.66
204.46
193.07
187.66
yoy growth (%)
6.94
5.89
2.88
12.54
Raw materials
-189.68
-177.33
-165.83
-158.81
As % of sales
86.74
86.73
85.89
84.62
Employee costs
-7.49
-6.99
-6.75
-6.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.65
1.88
2.41
3.11
Depreciation
-2.65
-2.59
-1.87
-1.69
Tax paid
-0.64
-0.12
-0.7
-0.99
Working capital
9.95
-7.67
3.27
1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.94
5.89
2.88
12.54
Op profit growth
10.78
1.35
-9.25
11.85
EBIT growth
14.55
-9.22
-13.57
24.01
Net profit growth
14.33
3.02
-19.34
93.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Jayanti R Shah
Managing Director
Dhiraj R Shah
Whole-time Director
Arvind R Shah
Independent Director
Rajendra K Desai
Independent Director
Nandish Vin
Company Secretary
Jitesh R Varkal
Independent Director
Sonia Piyush Khanna
Reports by Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged
Summary
Fairdeal Filaments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of texturized, twisted and sized yarn and weaving on water-jet looms. The Companys products include zero twist sized yarn, draw texturized yarn, two for one twisted yarn and grey fabrics. Fairdeal Filaments Ltd. established its presence in sizing textile business in 1990 with just 3 polyester yarn sizing machines in Surat (Gujarat) - India. The company has established scalable production facilities and service support for manufacturing of various synthetic yarns and fabrics with the help of hi-tech and advance technology.As of March 31, 2010, the Company had two manufacturing plants in Surat (Gujarat). As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 628 billion metric tons per annum of yarn and 6.335 billion meters of fabrics. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company had a production of 3828.2 metric tons per annum of yarn and 46.32 billion meters of fabrics.
Read More
