Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged Share Price

95
(-2.91%)
Jun 12, 2019|03:29:58 PM

Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

97.8

Prev. Close

97.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

98.9

Day's Low

92.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

33.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.48

P/E

27.76

EPS

3.42

Divi. Yield

0

Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fairdeal Filaments Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fairdeal Filaments Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.14%

Foreign: 0.14%

Indian: 27.15%

Non-Promoter- 72.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

6.05

6.05

6.05

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.45

12.46

12.33

12.19

Net Worth

20.5

18.51

18.38

17.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

218.66

204.46

193.07

187.66

yoy growth (%)

6.94

5.89

2.88

12.54

Raw materials

-189.68

-177.33

-165.83

-158.81

As % of sales

86.74

86.73

85.89

84.62

Employee costs

-7.49

-6.99

-6.75

-6.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.65

1.88

2.41

3.11

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.59

-1.87

-1.69

Tax paid

-0.64

-0.12

-0.7

-0.99

Working capital

9.95

-7.67

3.27

1.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.94

5.89

2.88

12.54

Op profit growth

10.78

1.35

-9.25

11.85

EBIT growth

14.55

-9.22

-13.57

24.01

Net profit growth

14.33

3.02

-19.34

93.64

No Record Found

Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Jayanti R Shah

Managing Director

Dhiraj R Shah

Whole-time Director

Arvind R Shah

Independent Director

Rajendra K Desai

Independent Director

Nandish Vin

Company Secretary

Jitesh R Varkal

Independent Director

Sonia Piyush Khanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged

Summary

Fairdeal Filaments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of texturized, twisted and sized yarn and weaving on water-jet looms. The Companys products include zero twist sized yarn, draw texturized yarn, two for one twisted yarn and grey fabrics. Fairdeal Filaments Ltd. established its presence in sizing textile business in 1990 with just 3 polyester yarn sizing machines in Surat (Gujarat) - India. The company has established scalable production facilities and service support for manufacturing of various synthetic yarns and fabrics with the help of hi-tech and advance technology.As of March 31, 2010, the Company had two manufacturing plants in Surat (Gujarat). As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 628 billion metric tons per annum of yarn and 6.335 billion meters of fabrics. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company had a production of 3828.2 metric tons per annum of yarn and 46.32 billion meters of fabrics.
QUICKLINKS FOR Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
