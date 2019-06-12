iifl-logo-icon 1
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

95
(-2.91%)
Jun 12, 2019

QUICKLINKS FOR Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged

Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.65

1.88

2.41

3.11

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.59

-1.87

-1.69

Tax paid

-0.64

-0.12

-0.7

-0.99

Working capital

9.95

-7.67

3.27

1.63

Other operating items

Operating

9.31

-8.51

3.1

2.04

Capital expenditure

1.25

3.79

3.98

0.35

Free cash flow

10.56

-4.72

7.08

2.39

Equity raised

25.65

23.78

24.12

20.32

Investing

-0.01

0

-0.12

0

Financing

25.67

27.67

34.01

25.96

Dividends paid

0.75

0.75

0.76

0.28

Net in cash

62.63

47.48

65.85

48.96

