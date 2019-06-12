iifl-logo-icon 1
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

95
(-2.91%)
Jun 12, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

218.66

204.46

193.07

187.66

yoy growth (%)

6.94

5.89

2.88

12.54

Raw materials

-189.68

-177.33

-165.83

-158.81

As % of sales

86.74

86.73

85.89

84.62

Employee costs

-7.49

-6.99

-6.75

-6.32

As % of sales

3.42

3.41

3.5

3.36

Other costs

-12.06

-11.63

-12.09

-13.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.51

5.69

6.26

7.07

Operating profit

9.41

8.49

8.38

9.23

OPM

4.3

4.15

4.34

4.92

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.59

-1.87

-1.69

Interest expense

-4.16

-4.07

-4.14

-4.47

Other income

0.06

0.05

0.04

0.05

Profit before tax

2.65

1.88

2.41

3.11

Taxes

-0.64

-0.12

-0.7

-0.99

Tax rate

-24.28

-6.49

-29.23

-32.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.01

1.76

1.7

2.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.01

1.76

1.7

2.11

yoy growth (%)

14.33

3.02

-19.34

93.64

NPM

0.92

0.86

0.88

1.12

