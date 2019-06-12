Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
218.66
204.46
193.07
187.66
yoy growth (%)
6.94
5.89
2.88
12.54
Raw materials
-189.68
-177.33
-165.83
-158.81
As % of sales
86.74
86.73
85.89
84.62
Employee costs
-7.49
-6.99
-6.75
-6.32
As % of sales
3.42
3.41
3.5
3.36
Other costs
-12.06
-11.63
-12.09
-13.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.51
5.69
6.26
7.07
Operating profit
9.41
8.49
8.38
9.23
OPM
4.3
4.15
4.34
4.92
Depreciation
-2.65
-2.59
-1.87
-1.69
Interest expense
-4.16
-4.07
-4.14
-4.47
Other income
0.06
0.05
0.04
0.05
Profit before tax
2.65
1.88
2.41
3.11
Taxes
-0.64
-0.12
-0.7
-0.99
Tax rate
-24.28
-6.49
-29.23
-32.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.01
1.76
1.7
2.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.01
1.76
1.7
2.11
yoy growth (%)
14.33
3.02
-19.34
93.64
NPM
0.92
0.86
0.88
1.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.