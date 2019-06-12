Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
6.05
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.45
12.46
12.33
12.19
Net Worth
20.5
18.51
18.38
17.69
Minority Interest
Debt
46.48
39.33
46.64
39.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.65
0.88
0.9
0.82
Total Liabilities
67.63
58.72
65.92
57.58
Fixed Assets
17.81
19.2
17.77
12.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.95
1.96
1.96
2.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.04
0.02
0.07
Networking Capital
47.34
37.04
45.84
42.49
Inventories
7.15
5.33
5.57
8.48
Inventory Days
11.93
9.51
10.52
16.49
Sundry Debtors
39.89
34.75
43.3
36.39
Debtor Days
66.58
62.03
81.85
70.77
Other Current Assets
5.29
4.2
4.35
4.56
Sundry Creditors
-2.03
-3.24
-4.4
-1.34
Creditor Days
3.38
5.78
8.31
2.6
Other Current Liabilities
-2.96
-4
-2.98
-5.6
Cash
0.45
0.47
0.34
0.41
Total Assets
67.62
58.71
65.93
57.57
