Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Merged Summary

Fairdeal Filaments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of texturized, twisted and sized yarn and weaving on water-jet looms. The Companys products include zero twist sized yarn, draw texturized yarn, two for one twisted yarn and grey fabrics. Fairdeal Filaments Ltd. established its presence in sizing textile business in 1990 with just 3 polyester yarn sizing machines in Surat (Gujarat) - India. The company has established scalable production facilities and service support for manufacturing of various synthetic yarns and fabrics with the help of hi-tech and advance technology.As of March 31, 2010, the Company had two manufacturing plants in Surat (Gujarat). As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 628 billion metric tons per annum of yarn and 6.335 billion meters of fabrics. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company had a production of 3828.2 metric tons per annum of yarn and 46.32 billion meters of fabrics.