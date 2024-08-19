To the Members of

FAZE THREE AUTOFAB LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of FAZE THREE AUTOFAB LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as ‘Ind AS financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its Profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matters:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 The Company has unutilized Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit of Rs. 3.16 Crores as on 31 st March, 2024. Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit is recognized only when and to the extent there is convincing evidence that the Company will pay normal income tax during the specified period. There is inherent uncertainty and management estimation involved in forecasting future taxable profits, which determines the extent to which MAT credit asset is recognized and carried forward. Our procedures included: Evaluated whether the controls over management assumptions and key estimates for utilization of MAT credit in the future years are appropriately designed, implemented and operating effectively by performing combination of procedures involving enquiry, re performance and verification of evidences. Evaluated managements assumptions and key estimates with respect to the projections supporting sufficient future taxable profit in order to support the carry forward of MAT credit asset.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; and

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i). As informed to us, the Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position, as on 31st March, 2024.

ii). The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii). There were no amounts that were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

C) Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account during the year ended March 31, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of the accounting softwares for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

D) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Thakur, Vaidyanath Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 000038N Sd/- C. V. Parameswar Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 11541 Date: 19.08.2024 UDIN No. 24011541BKEUGC5444

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(i) (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipment (‘PPE);

(a) (B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets;

(b) The Property Plant & Equipment we are informed have been physically verified by the management during the year which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As per the information given to us no material discrepancy has been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that the title deeds comprising the properties of building which are free holds are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made there under. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) As informed to us physical verification of finished goods (excluding stock with Third parties) has been conducted by the management at the end of the year. In respect of stock lying with Third parties, these have been confirmed by them. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable. As explained to us there were no material discrepancies noticed between the physical stock and book records

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such bank are not having material difference with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters and those differences are of explainable items and nature.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loan, made investments, provide guarantees, and security, to which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act are applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, to which directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Sections 73 to 76, or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and rules made there under, are applicable According to the information. and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The requirement of maintenance of cost record under section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees, State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, wherever applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix)(a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

(e) & (f) Company does not have any subsidiaries or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(x)(a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)(a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors to which provision of section 192 of Companies Act are applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi)(a) As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; the Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year; the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and company is not part of any group that has CIC as a part of the group .Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) , 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(xviii) There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix.) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and more particularly, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, we report that the Company has no unspent amount for ongoing projects and other than for ongoing projects, which is required to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; and provision of subsection (6) of section 135 under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(xxi) Since the company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS Financial Statements

FAZE THREE AUTOFAB LIMITED

For the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FAZE THREE AUTOFAB LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.