iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Faze Three Autofab Ltd Share Price Live

91.85
(-0.16%)
Nov 6, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open93
  • Day's High95.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close92
  • Day's Low88
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)9.41
  • P/E29.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.07
  • EPS3.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Faze Three Autofab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

93

Prev. Close

92

Turnover(Lac.)

9.41

Day's High

95.45

Day's Low

88

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

53.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.46

P/E

29.07

EPS

3.16

Divi. Yield

0

Faze Three Autofab Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Faze Three Autofab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Faze Three Autofab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 9.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Faze Three Autofab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.72

10.72

10.72

10.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.18

43.11

38.89

25.93

Net Worth

56.9

53.83

49.61

36.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

134.14

165.85

127.82

123.91

yoy growth (%)

-19.11

29.75

3.15

-0.83

Raw materials

-59.57

-81.5

-93.24

-74.9

As % of sales

44.4

49.14

72.94

60.45

Employee costs

-9.34

-9.45

-8.38

-8.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.11

8.43

-18.26

1.77

Depreciation

-5.17

-4.78

-4.2

-4.15

Tax paid

-3

0.58

0

0.85

Working capital

12.15

-2.82

-10.61

-1.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.11

29.75

3.15

-0.83

Op profit growth

33.64

-271.27

-188.77

75.81

EBIT growth

38.76

-194.18

-292.41

199.55

Net profit growth

23.17

-149.38

-796.8

53.54

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Faze Three Autofab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Faze Three Autofab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Anand

Whole Time Director

Viswanathan Sivakumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rashmi Ajay Anand

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinit Rathod

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manan Shah

Non Executive Director

Vishnu Anand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shagufta Sadikot

Registered Office

Plot No 146 Waghdhara Village,

Union Territory - 396193

Tel: 91-260-2668539

Website: http://www.fazethreeautofab.com

Email: cs@fazethreeautofab.com

Registrar Office

#19 Pycroft Garden R,

Off Haddows Road, Nungambakkam,

Chennai - 600006

Tel: 91-44-28212154/28212

Website: www.dsrc.com

Email: dsrcmd@vsnl.com / dsrcmd@mds.vsnl.net.in

Summary

Faze Three Autofab Ltd(Formerly known as Aunde Faze Three Autofab Ltd) is an automotive fabric division of the Faze Three Group. The Company was erstwhile a joint venture between Faze Three Group and ...
Read More

Reports by Faze Three Autofab Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Faze Three Autofab Ltd share price today?

The Faze Three Autofab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Faze Three Autofab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Faze Three Autofab Ltd is ₹98.46 Cr. as of 06 Nov ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Faze Three Autofab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Faze Three Autofab Ltd is 29.07 and 1.73 as of 06 Nov ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Faze Three Autofab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Faze Three Autofab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Faze Three Autofab Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Nov ‘23

What is the CAGR of Faze Three Autofab Ltd?

Faze Three Autofab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.23%, 3 Years at 18.07%, 1 Year at -13.35%, 6 Month at 12.60%, 3 Month at 15.55% and 1 Month at 41.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Faze Three Autofab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Faze Three Autofab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 9.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Faze Three Autofab Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.