SectorTextiles
Open₹93
Prev. Close₹92
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.41
Day's High₹95.45
Day's Low₹88
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹53.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.46
P/E29.07
EPS3.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.72
10.72
10.72
10.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.18
43.11
38.89
25.93
Net Worth
56.9
53.83
49.61
36.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
134.14
165.85
127.82
123.91
yoy growth (%)
-19.11
29.75
3.15
-0.83
Raw materials
-59.57
-81.5
-93.24
-74.9
As % of sales
44.4
49.14
72.94
60.45
Employee costs
-9.34
-9.45
-8.38
-8.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.11
8.43
-18.26
1.77
Depreciation
-5.17
-4.78
-4.2
-4.15
Tax paid
-3
0.58
0
0.85
Working capital
12.15
-2.82
-10.61
-1.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.11
29.75
3.15
-0.83
Op profit growth
33.64
-271.27
-188.77
75.81
EBIT growth
38.76
-194.18
-292.41
199.55
Net profit growth
23.17
-149.38
-796.8
53.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Anand
Whole Time Director
Viswanathan Sivakumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rashmi Ajay Anand
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinit Rathod
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manan Shah
Non Executive Director
Vishnu Anand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shagufta Sadikot
Plot No 146 Waghdhara Village,
Union Territory - 396193
Tel: 91-260-2668539
Website: http://www.fazethreeautofab.com
Email: cs@fazethreeautofab.com
#19 Pycroft Garden R,
Off Haddows Road, Nungambakkam,
Chennai - 600006
Tel: 91-44-28212154/28212
Website: www.dsrc.com
Email: dsrcmd@vsnl.com / dsrcmd@mds.vsnl.net.in
Summary
Faze Three Autofab Ltd(Formerly known as Aunde Faze Three Autofab Ltd) is an automotive fabric division of the Faze Three Group. The Company was erstwhile a joint venture between Faze Three Group and ...
