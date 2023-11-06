Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
134.14
165.85
127.82
123.91
yoy growth (%)
-19.11
29.75
3.15
-0.83
Raw materials
-59.57
-81.5
-93.24
-74.9
As % of sales
44.4
49.14
72.94
60.45
Employee costs
-9.34
-9.45
-8.38
-8.61
As % of sales
6.96
5.69
6.55
6.95
Other costs
-42.63
-57.99
-36.07
-29.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.78
34.96
28.22
23.62
Operating profit
22.6
16.91
-9.87
11.12
OPM
16.84
10.19
-7.72
8.97
Depreciation
-5.17
-4.78
-4.2
-4.15
Interest expense
-4.04
-4.64
-4.37
-5.44
Other income
0.72
0.95
0.18
0.25
Profit before tax
14.11
8.43
-18.26
1.77
Taxes
-3
0.58
0
0.85
Tax rate
-21.26
6.87
0
47.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.11
9.01
-18.26
2.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.11
9.02
-18.26
2.62
yoy growth (%)
23.17
-149.38
-796.8
53.54
NPM
8.28
5.43
-14.28
2.11
