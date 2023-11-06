Faze Three Autofab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.11
8.43
-18.26
1.77
Depreciation
-5.17
-4.78
-4.2
-4.15
Tax paid
-3
0.58
0
0.85
Working capital
12.15
-2.82
-10.61
-1.74
Other operating items
Operating
18.09
1.41
-33.07
-3.27
Capital expenditure
2.1
11.57
-1.23
1.62
Free cash flow
20.19
12.98
-34.3
-1.65
Equity raised
29.64
12.24
49.4
44.41
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
31.34
37.79
58
46.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
81.17
63.01
73.09
89.27
