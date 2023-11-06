Faze Three Autofab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.72
10.72
10.72
10.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.18
43.11
38.89
25.93
Net Worth
56.9
53.83
49.61
36.65
Minority Interest
Debt
53.92
52.44
68.99
61.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.05
6.54
7.67
0.32
Total Liabilities
115.87
112.81
126.27
98.85
Fixed Assets
44.09
46.06
47
49.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.79
5
7.54
0
Networking Capital
67.96
61.69
63.6
49.44
Inventories
32.3
24.93
24.22
19.64
Inventory Days
53.44
Sundry Debtors
38.8
40.6
47.63
48.01
Debtor Days
130.63
Other Current Assets
11.27
7.18
6.52
3.45
Sundry Creditors
-11.62
-6.11
-9.67
-15.66
Creditor Days
42.61
Other Current Liabilities
-2.79
-4.91
-5.1
-6
Cash
0.03
0.06
8.13
0.09
Total Assets
115.87
112.81
126.27
98.85
