Faze Three Autofab Ltd Summary

Faze Three Autofab Ltd(Formerly known as Aunde Faze Three Autofab Ltd) is an automotive fabric division of the Faze Three Group. The Company was erstwhile a joint venture between Faze Three Group and Aunde Achter and Ebels GmbH. The Company has been established in 1999 and a leading supplier of automotive fabrics to all major OEMs in India and globally.Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing and export of superior quality high-end Home Textile products supplying to top retailers across the globe. It has a diversified product line, main products include Bathmats, Bath Rugs, Chairpads, Curtains, Blankets, Rugs, Cushions, Throws, Floor covering, Bed spreads, Patio Mats, Seat covers etc., The Company is known for its sheer pursuit for innovation, ideas and designs which reflects in its products and has enjoyed being a preferred vendor to most of its customers. The Company operates in Technical Textile Industry engaged in designing, development and manufacturing automotive textiles. It has 8 facilities to manufacture home textiles situated at Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Vapi (Gujarat), Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Panipat (Haryana) in India. It caters to automotive giants like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Ford, Tata Motors, Honda, Skoda, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Nissan, Renualt, GM, etc. Upon hiving off of the Autofabric Division in the year 2000, shareholders of the Company were allotted 3 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10/- each for every 2 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each held in Faze Three Limited.In 2021-22, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Mats and More Private Limited on March 11, 2022. The Company is well positioned to cater the increased demand as it completed expansion at Silvassa Factory in April 2022. It also started expansion at Handloom Home Textiles Division at Panipat for expanding capacity to 3x from current capacity.