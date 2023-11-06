Faze Three Autofab Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy and Outlook

The Global economy considerably slowed down in 2022 relative to 2021. Following a slowdown at the end of 2022, economic activity rebounded in H1 2023. This rebound was driven in part by strong growth in China, as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions unleashed pent-up demand, though recent indicators suggest that momentum is slowing in China predominantly in Real estate sector companies & youth employment crises, the Chinese yuan also has been weaker in 7.15-30/$.

Europe showed resilience to the energy price shock stemming from Russias war against Ukraine. The US economy remains strong, Real consumer spending grew at a solid pace early 2023 however owing to higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions it appears to be moderating. Manufacturing output and real fixed investment has been stable over last year or so. The Labour / Job market remains strong in terms of job openings and wage increases have moderated. In the last 9 months, Crude Oil has remained ~$75-85 $ after rising above $120 in 2022 and core metals too have corrected from their peaks though their current levels are elevated from pre-pandemic era.

Asia (ex-China) is the bright spot, viz India, Vietnam, Indonesia, etc. The demographic dividend, stable governments, China Plus One and positive capital flows aided good economic recovery despite geopolitical issues around the region.

2024 looks promising despite an expectation of recession by global pundits in the next 6-9 months mainly on account of housing / real estate sector which forms major part of US & Chinese economy, withdrawal/reduction of stimulus by G7, relatively higher energy prices & geopolitical challenges. Lastly, the Global economy has sustained a COVID shock, 5%+ USD rates, Semiconductor shortage, Oil price Shock, War, etc. all in the last 3 years yet emerged strong and grown, which reiterates the resilience of the Global economy. Also there has been significant underinvestment in manufacturing ex-China globally over last 15 years, which presents an opportunity of growth for incumbents and fresh investments into productive side of the economy perhaps at the cost of excesses in the tech and consumer side of the economy.

Indian Economy and Outlook

Indias economic growth in FY23 has been principally led by private consumption, Government expenditure and capital formation and they have helped generate employment as seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and in the faster net registration in Employee Provident Fund. Moreover, Worlds second-largest vaccination drive involving more than 2 billion doses also served to lift consumer sentiments that may prolong the rebound in consumption. Still, private capex soon needs to take up the leadership role to put job creation on a fast track.

Growth is expected to be brisk in FY24 as a vigorous credit disbursal, and capital investment cycle is expected to unfold in India with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporate and banking sectors. Further support to economic growth will come from the expansion of public digital platforms and path-breaking measures such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the Production-Linked Incentive schemes to boost manufacturing output. The fiscal discipline in last 3 years and multifold efforts ensured Inflation was managed well and rate hikes were within manageable levels in the economy. The Public sector banks are in a very healthy position and most of the non-bank PSU now delivering record profitability is another bright spot in the economy. These entities are paying dividends and have become engines to drive capex in years to come.

India is unanimously expected globally to be fastest growing economy for FY 24/FY 25 in the world with our economy being 5th currently and expected to be third largest globally within 4 years.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Automobile is the lifeline of present society. Trade, Industry and Commercial activity are extremely dependent on this sector. Therefore, it is no exception that tremendous growth and development is taking place in this sector. This automotive sector consumes a lot of textile materials that may be visible or concealed in automobile. The global consumption of textiles used in automobile industry is estimated to be over 4.5 lakh tonnes.

Indias textiles sector is one of the oldest industries in the Indian economy, dating back to several centuries. Indias strengths have already been defined in traditional textiles and natural fibres globally. It is the second largest producer of polyester in the world and is now emerging as a key player in the technical textiles industry contributing to a market size of $ 19 Bn. Technical textiles is a fast-growing sub-segment that finds its usage in an array of sectors. The end use application of technical textiles is widespread and seen in industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, sports apparel, healthcare etc.

Technical textiles provide new opportunity to the Indian textile industry to have long term sustainable future and as a segment is directly proportional to the stage of industrialization and economic growth of any country. Developing countries undergoing large scale industrialization fuel the demand for technical textile products. Indias leap towards modernization and its manufacturing competitiveness are some of the key contributors to the growth of this segment. India has the advantage of having a strong raw material (fiber) base of cotton, man-made fiber, silk, wool and jute. Moreover, India possesses excellence in the entire value chain extending from fiber to fabric to garments.

The Indian market also witnessed an impact due to shortage of semiconductors, non-availability of essential commodities, steep increase of inputs costs etc. The Indian market in many ways is also influenced by Government policies and regulations notified from time to time. Favorable government policies and improved incentives will provide support and impetus to the industrial growth. Other enabling factors in the growth of the industry include domestic market demand, FDI, JVs, and competitive strategies by the corporations.

Rising middle-class income and a huge youth population will result in strong demand. India is closer to the milestone of 4 Million passenger car produced per year with most car manufacturers increasing capacity and looking at the potential growth of the sector.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS/CHALLENGES

Opportunities

The growth in Passenger car production and Indian economy projected to be 3rd largest is a great opportunity. Also under China plus One, technical textiles is a core focus sector with an exclusive PLI scheme for its development.

Threats / Challenges

The main raw materials for the company are Polyester yarn, PU Form and Dyes. The prices of said raw materials undergo lot of volatility depending on global crude prices and supply chain dynamics. High capital expenditure and skilled professional are key constrains in the sector.

The per capita consumption of technical textiles in India is 1.7 per kg vis-a-vis 10-12 kg in developed countries. Globally, the technical textiles contribute to about 27 percent of textile industry, in some of the western countries its share is even 50 percent while in India it is a meagre 11 percent. However, rising awareness regarding the benefits of technical textile is projected to propel its demand across various end-use industries.

A recent study revealed that the Global Purified Terephthalic Acid was worth USD 54. Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 78.1 Billion by the year 2028, growing at a CGAR OF 5.6% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. The expansion in the purified terephthalic acid market is primarily attributed to the increment in demand for purified terephthalic acid (PTA) in packaging as well as textile industries coupled with the ongoing trend towards urbanization and industrialization. Moreover, the improved lifestyle of consumers in the Asia-Pacific is also a significant factor driving the growth of the global terephthalic acid market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

SEGMENT WISE/ PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is currently operating primarily under single business segment of manufacturing of technical textiles for Automotives.

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK

The Company caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and are largely concentrated in the domestic market. The Company derives more than 90% of its revenue from the domestic market. The Company currently estimates a market share of over 35% - 40% in the automotive fabrics business in India and aims to increase its market share with existing OEMs. The company has grown its Export business during the last few years and is actively looking to grow it further.

Company has an in-house research and development department to develop new designs as per the market trends. Further, Company works closely with its existing customers for development of latest designs and regular upgradation of technologies and know-how of its product enable it to continuously evolve technologically and remain competitive. The Long-term presence in the industry and its consistent performance in the terms of reliable & innovation, helps the company in getting regular orders as a preferred supplier. The Company believes that it will continue to benefit from its long presence in the automotive fabric industry and established relations with OEMs over the medium term.

The Company has continuously evolved in development planning and execution strategy to align with specific product needs and standardization of processes. There is constant interaction taking place with OEMs to showcase innovative capabilities which are in sync with the themes / vision of the OEMs for the future launches. The other set of factors that drive all new developments towards FTAL is QDS (Quality, Delivery & Service). Quality levels were drastically improved and 100% compliance to delivery schedules followed with all OEMs. Since all OEMs are Just in Time customers, the inventory flow management is key to gain QDS points.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company is exposed to external and internal risks associated with the business. The operations of the Company are directly dependent on the growth of the Indian automotive industry.

The companys business may be impacted by introduction of new policies or changes in existing policies. The companys management team keeps a close eye on policy regulations and formulates company plans appropriately.

The companys raw material prices are influenced directly by global crude oil and INR depreciation, therefore ongoing geopolitical crises poses material risks.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that all transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported correctly. Further, the internal control system is designed to ensure that all the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and for maintaining accountability of the assets.

Further, the adequacy of Internal Control Systems has also been mentioned in the Auditors Report.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Financial Performance

1) Net Sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 stood at INR 40.11 Crores versus Rs. 83.32 Crores for quarter ended March 31, 2022.

2) Net Sales for the year ended March 31, 2023 stood at INR 168.47 Crores vs Rs. 196.03 Crores for year ended March 31, 2022.

3) Operating Profit (PBDIT) for the year ended March 31, 2023 stood at Rs.15.62 Crores vs Rs. 24.69 Crores for the previous year

4) Net Profit before Tax (NPBT) for the year ended March 31, 2023 stood at Rs. 6.97 Crores vs INR 15.09 Crores for the year ended March 31, 2022.

5) Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) for the year ended March 31, 2023 stood at Rs. 4.40 Crores vs Rs. 12.95 Crores for the year ended March 31, 2022.

6) Company has opted to continue with the old Corporate Income Tax regime for the current year.

7) Earnings Per Share for the year ended March 31, 2023 is Rs 4.11 per share versus Rs. 12.08 per share for year ended March 31, 2022.

HUMAN RESOURCES/ INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Your Company is committed to create an environment of engagement, transparency and meritocracy while also being performance oriented and balanced by responsibility towards the community it impacts. To the Company, its people are a very valuable resource.

Your Company aims to create an environment where every employee can contribute to the companys performance, excel and grow in their respective jobs. Our focus is to recruit employees with right skills and talent, raise competency through training and development, recognize and reward leadership and performance.

Companys talent acquisition strategy is to hire candidates with the right competencies required by the business at the right time. In an increasingly competitive market for talent, Your Company continues to focus on attracting and retaining the right talent. It is committed to provide the right opportunities to employees to realise their potential.

Your Company continues to enhance employee experience while listening and acting on feedback received through the employee engagement. Your Company has continued to maintain amicable industrial relations by focusing on increased worker level engagement through formal and informal Communication and training forums.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Sr. No. Ratios 2022-23 2021-22 Explanation for significant change 1. Debtor Turnover Ratio (times) 3.82 4.10 Not applicable 2. Inventory Turnover Ratio (times) 6.43 8.01 Not applicable 3. Current Ratio (times) 1.66 1.36 Not applicable 4. Debt Equity Ratio (times) 0.97 1.39 Growth in revenue was funded through incremental working capital leading to increase in ratio. 5. Interest Coverage Ratio (times) 3.06 2.86 Not applicable 6. Operating Profit Margin (%) 9.29 12.60 Significant increase in raw material cost along-with other variables leading to decrease in ratio. 7. Net Profit Margin (%) 3 7 Significant increase in raw material cost along-with other variables leading to decrease in ratio. 8. Return on Net Worth (%) 8 26 Significant increase in raw material cost along-with other variables leading to decrease in ratio

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objective, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statements within the meaning of the applicable corporate laws and regulations. It may be noted that the actual results may differ from that expressed or implied herein.