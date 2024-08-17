Fem Care Pharma Ltd merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
|Sept-2007
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
53.02
54.45
42.79
50.99
38.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.02
54.45
42.79
50.99
38.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
0.62
0.52
0.49
0.86
Total Income
54.18
55.08
43.33
51.47
38.88
Total Expenditure
51.27
41.91
43.75
39.13
32.52
PBIDT
2.92
13.15
-0.43
12.34
6.36
Interest
0.62
0.5
0.61
0.2
0.14
PBDT
2.28
12.65
-1.03
12.13
6.23
Depreciation
1.39
1.19
1.07
0.81
1.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.02
1.51
-1.19
1.89
1.49
Deferred Tax
-0.05
0.07
0.05
0.11
0.3
Reported Profit After Tax
0.89
9.75
-1.17
9.19
3.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.85
0.85
0.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.89
9.75
-0.33
8.35
2.7
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.62
-0.88
-2.88
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.51
10.63
2.55
8.35
2.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
27.61
0
27.76
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.52
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
9,82,804
0
9,80,834
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
32.66
0
32.59
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.5
24.16
-1
24.2
16.74
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.69
17.9
-2.75
18.04
8.3
