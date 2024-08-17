iifl-logo-icon 1
Fem Care Pharma Ltd merged Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008Sept-2007Mar-2007

Gross Sales

53.02

54.45

42.79

50.99

38.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.02

54.45

42.79

50.99

38.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

0.62

0.52

0.49

0.86

Total Income

54.18

55.08

43.33

51.47

38.88

Total Expenditure

51.27

41.91

43.75

39.13

32.52

PBIDT

2.92

13.15

-0.43

12.34

6.36

Interest

0.62

0.5

0.61

0.2

0.14

PBDT

2.28

12.65

-1.03

12.13

6.23

Depreciation

1.39

1.19

1.07

0.81

1.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.02

1.51

-1.19

1.89

1.49

Deferred Tax

-0.05

0.07

0.05

0.11

0.3

Reported Profit After Tax

0.89

9.75

-1.17

9.19

3.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.85

0.85

0.46

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.89

9.75

-0.33

8.35

2.7

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.62

-0.88

-2.88

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.51

10.63

2.55

8.35

2.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

27.61

0

27.76

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.52

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

9,82,804

0

9,80,834

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

32.66

0

32.59

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.5

24.16

-1

24.2

16.74

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1.69

17.9

-2.75

18.04

8.3

