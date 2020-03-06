TO THE MEMBERS OF

M/S FERRO ALLOYS CORPORATION LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income). Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as" financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the Information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted In India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, of its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matters

1. We refer to Note 9 to the Financial Statements regarding the managements opinion that there is no decline in the carrying value of loan amounting to Rs. 439.87 CroreSfT the amount has increased by Rs. 48.29 crores during the financial year 2021-2022 on account of interest accrued at the rate of 10.5% charged on principal amount of 510.97 Crores advanced to the wholly owned subsidiary M/s Facor Power Limited as it represents a loan assigned from Rural Electrification Corporation in accordance with the approved Scheme of CIRP even though the net worth of the subsidiary is fully eroded^ for the reasons stated therein.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Information Other than Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other confirmation identified above when it becomes availabie and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materialiy inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibility of management and those charged with governance for financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the firranctaf position, financtai performance, changes rn equity and cash hows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from materia! misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs wili always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit In accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that Is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of interna! control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal cotitrol relevant to the audit In order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• eonciu^cre"on"the"approprjateness"ora^senorthe~goTn"g"coTrceTn"l5a"sTsof^axcoTjntmg"ai^ based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material! uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of Lite audit and significanl audll findings. Including any significant deficiencies In internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India In terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015 as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as at March 31, 2022 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as at March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a direct of in for its of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. As the company has not paid/provided for any managerial remuneration, accordingly the provision of section 197 read with schedule V of the act are not applicable to the company;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the Company -Refer Note 40 to the financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

A^HWIN MANKESHWAR

Partner

For and on behalf of

K.K.MANKESHWAR & CO.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN:- 106009W

UDIN: 22046219AHPVMA7644

Nagpur, dated the 21=^ April, 2022

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, we report that:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management and material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed / other documents evidencing title of the Company, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, other than self-constructed buildings, included in the property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement as at Balance Sheet date.

(d) As per the information and explanation given to us and as per our verification of the records, the company has not revalued any Property, Plant or Equipment or any intangible asset.

(e) On the basis of information and explanation given to us no proceedings have been material or are operating against the company for holding any examination the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Inventories:

(a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed in the physical verification which were more than 10%.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us and as per our verification of the records the company has not been sanctioned with any working capital limits.

3. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of Companies Act. Accordingly, the clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not comment upon.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company relating to the products of the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

7. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities though there has been slight delay in few cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, there is no due in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax. Goods and Services Tax as on 31st March 2022 which have not been deposited on account of disputes.

Note:

Pursuant to the approval of the order by the Honble NCLT, and as per the terms of the Resolution Plan, claims were not admitted by the Resolution Professional.

8. The income tax self-assessment return has not been filed for the current financial year hence ascertaining such income is not possible, the management assures that there shall be no such transaction.

9. In respect of Borrowings:

(a) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to debentures holders. The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowing dues in respect of a bank, financial institutions or to government during the year.

(b) According to the Information and explanations given to us the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any Bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management in our opinion the loan obtained from Vedanta Ltd. And Toplight Ltd. pursuant to resolution plan approved by NCLT is utilized for the purpose it was obtained.

(d) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management the Company has not availed any short term borrowings, hence not commented upon.

(e) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments) and term loan during the period. Accordingly, clause (ix) of the paragraph 3 of the Order Is not applicable.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by Its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company, accordingly clause (xil) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanation given by the management, all transaction with related parties are in compliance with section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to financial Statement, as required by the applicable accounting standards. The provision of section 177 are not applicable to the company and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xiii) insofar as it relates to section 177 of the Act is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

14. In respect of Internal audit:

(a) In our opinion the company has Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business of the company.

(b) The reports of Internal Auditor were considered in carrying out our audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of companies act, 2013 and accordingly the provision of clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

17. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company does not have any cash losses in the current and preceding financial years.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor in the current financial year.

19. Based upon the audit procedures performed, the information and explanations given by the management and on the basis of financial ratios viz. Debt service coverage ratio. Current ratio, Debtor days and Creditor days we opine that the Company seems to be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, there is no unspent amount of C.S.R expenditure. Accordingly there is no need of transfer of amount to funds specified in Schedule VII to the Act in accordance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

21. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, this report pertains to standalone entity. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

ASljlWIN MANKESHViMR

Partner

Membership No. 046219

For and on Behalf of

K.K. MANKESHWAR & CO.

Chartered Accountants

FRN : - 106009W

UDIN: 22046219AHPVMA7644

Nagpur, dated the,

21st April, 2022

Annexure- "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (C) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act^ 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAT). These responsibilities Include the design. Implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of Its business, Including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility Is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance NoteO""antrthe"StaTrdaTds""3TrAirditTn"g7Ts"SLreti"bYTCAr^7id"tieemed^^be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Interna! financial controls system over financial reporting and such Internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

A^HWIN MANKESHWAR

Partner

Membership No. 046219 For and on Behalf of

K.K. MANKESHWAR & CO.

Chartered Accountants

FRN ; - 106009W

UDIN: 22046219AHPVMA7644

Nagpur, dated the,

21st April, 2022.