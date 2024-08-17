iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.92
(-1.08%)
Mar 6, 2020|02:47:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

0.92

Prev. Close

0.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

0.92

Day's Low

0.92

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

57.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.05

P/E

0.81

EPS

1.14

Divi. Yield

0

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.05%

Foreign: 3.04%

Indian: 69.78%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 27.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34

34

34

34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,045.54

1,025.58

974.23

343.48

Net Worth

1,079.54

1,059.58

1,008.23

377.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

458.88

539.08

611.44

569.33

yoy growth (%)

-14.87

-11.83

7.39

-5.53

Raw materials

-188.33

-172.76

-253.76

-256.61

As % of sales

41.04

32.04

41.5

45.07

Employee costs

-33.84

-43.46

-41.84

-42.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-11.02

39.99

37.58

-7.89

Depreciation

-5.42

-5.75

-6.63

-4.67

Tax paid

4.26

-9.39

-15.98

3.76

Working capital

35.42

-6.64

36.81

-31.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.87

-11.83

7.39

-5.53

Op profit growth

-114.14

-9.17

511.34

-78.9

EBIT growth

-112.32

-6.98

436.67

-75.7

Net profit growth

-112.18

152.54

-631.86

-121.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

575.38

545.43

610.64

564.64

591.09

Excise Duty

0

6.34

0

0

0

Net Sales

575.38

539.08

610.64

564.64

591.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

6.07

9.04

12.01

Other Income

4.73

30.59

6.12

6.05

3.86

View Annually Results

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R K Saraf

Managing Director

Manoj Saraf

Joint Managing Director

Rohit Saraf

Joint Managing Director

Ashish Saraf

Independent Director

A S Kapre

Independent Director

M B Thaker

Company Secretary

Ritesh Chaudhry

Director

Vineet Saraf

Independent Director

Urmila Gupta

Independent Director

Umesh Kumar Khaitan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd

Summary

Ferro Alloys Corporation (FACOR) as an old as the Indian ferro alloy industry. Starting out with limited facilities to manufacture ferro manganese in 1957, it has grown today to become the largest producer of ferro alloys, producing almost all kinds of ferro alloys. It has production facilities in Maharashtra for various ferro alloys (inst. cap. : 72,500 tpa), rolled steel (45,000 tpa) and a 100% EOU for charge chrome (50,000 tpa). The fortunes of the ferro alloy industry are linked to the ups and downs of the steel industry, as ferro alloys are used in the production of steel. It is a power-guzzling industry and power tariff constitutes 35-40% of the production cost in India. The ever-increasing power tariff has led FACOR to enter into several disputes with the SEBs and, today, its outstanding litigation fees amount to around Rs 14 cr.The producers are not able to pass over the increase in the cost of production, mainly due to the presence of a large number of small-scale units which enjoy exemptions from excise duty and sales tax, and power tariff concessions. Enjoying a market share of more than 50%, they have pushed many established units, including FACOR, into the red. FACORs charge chrome unit, too, has performed badly as international prices touched rock bottom. To meet its working capital requirements, the company raised Rs 18.34 cr through a rights issue of equity shares in May 93 (premium : Rs 25). In terms of a rehabilitation package, the company has agreed to issu
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.