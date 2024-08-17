Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹0.92
Prev. Close₹0.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹0.92
Day's Low₹0.92
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹57.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.05
P/E0.81
EPS1.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34
34
34
34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,045.54
1,025.58
974.23
343.48
Net Worth
1,079.54
1,059.58
1,008.23
377.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
458.88
539.08
611.44
569.33
yoy growth (%)
-14.87
-11.83
7.39
-5.53
Raw materials
-188.33
-172.76
-253.76
-256.61
As % of sales
41.04
32.04
41.5
45.07
Employee costs
-33.84
-43.46
-41.84
-42.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-11.02
39.99
37.58
-7.89
Depreciation
-5.42
-5.75
-6.63
-4.67
Tax paid
4.26
-9.39
-15.98
3.76
Working capital
35.42
-6.64
36.81
-31.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.87
-11.83
7.39
-5.53
Op profit growth
-114.14
-9.17
511.34
-78.9
EBIT growth
-112.32
-6.98
436.67
-75.7
Net profit growth
-112.18
152.54
-631.86
-121.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
575.38
545.43
610.64
564.64
591.09
Excise Duty
0
6.34
0
0
0
Net Sales
575.38
539.08
610.64
564.64
591.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
6.07
9.04
12.01
Other Income
4.73
30.59
6.12
6.05
3.86
Chairman & Managing Director
R K Saraf
Managing Director
Manoj Saraf
Joint Managing Director
Rohit Saraf
Joint Managing Director
Ashish Saraf
Independent Director
A S Kapre
Independent Director
M B Thaker
Company Secretary
Ritesh Chaudhry
Director
Vineet Saraf
Independent Director
Urmila Gupta
Independent Director
Umesh Kumar Khaitan
Summary
Ferro Alloys Corporation (FACOR) as an old as the Indian ferro alloy industry. Starting out with limited facilities to manufacture ferro manganese in 1957, it has grown today to become the largest producer of ferro alloys, producing almost all kinds of ferro alloys. It has production facilities in Maharashtra for various ferro alloys (inst. cap. : 72,500 tpa), rolled steel (45,000 tpa) and a 100% EOU for charge chrome (50,000 tpa). The fortunes of the ferro alloy industry are linked to the ups and downs of the steel industry, as ferro alloys are used in the production of steel. It is a power-guzzling industry and power tariff constitutes 35-40% of the production cost in India. The ever-increasing power tariff has led FACOR to enter into several disputes with the SEBs and, today, its outstanding litigation fees amount to around Rs 14 cr.The producers are not able to pass over the increase in the cost of production, mainly due to the presence of a large number of small-scale units which enjoy exemptions from excise duty and sales tax, and power tariff concessions. Enjoying a market share of more than 50%, they have pushed many established units, including FACOR, into the red. FACORs charge chrome unit, too, has performed badly as international prices touched rock bottom. To meet its working capital requirements, the company raised Rs 18.34 cr through a rights issue of equity shares in May 93 (premium : Rs 25). In terms of a rehabilitation package, the company has agreed to issu
