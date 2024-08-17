Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
115.22
121.84
128.28
147.65
134.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
115.22
121.84
128.28
147.65
134.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.85
2.08
1.02
1.21
0.86
Total Income
117.07
123.93
129.3
148.85
135.7
Total Expenditure
123.44
124.18
122.25
143.73
122.05
PBIDT
-6.37
-0.25
7.04
5.12
13.65
Interest
1.85
0.92
2.1
2.08
2.24
PBDT
-8.22
-1.18
4.94
3.04
11.41
Depreciation
1.36
1.37
1.35
1.44
1.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.1
-0.61
0.71
-0.44
2.74
Deferred Tax
0.37
0.17
0.35
1.28
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.85
-2.1
2.52
0.76
7.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.85
-2.1
2.52
0.76
7.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.03
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.85
-2.1
2.52
0.79
7.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
-0.11
0.14
0.04
0.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.53
18.53
18.53
18.53
18.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5.52
-0.2
5.48
3.46
10.12
PBDTM(%)
-7.13
-0.96
3.85
2.05
8.46
PATM(%)
-8.54
-1.72
1.96
0.51
5.42
