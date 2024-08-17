iifl-logo-icon 1
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

0.92
(-1.08%)
Mar 6, 2020|02:47:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

115.22

121.84

128.28

147.65

134.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

115.22

121.84

128.28

147.65

134.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.85

2.08

1.02

1.21

0.86

Total Income

117.07

123.93

129.3

148.85

135.7

Total Expenditure

123.44

124.18

122.25

143.73

122.05

PBIDT

-6.37

-0.25

7.04

5.12

13.65

Interest

1.85

0.92

2.1

2.08

2.24

PBDT

-8.22

-1.18

4.94

3.04

11.41

Depreciation

1.36

1.37

1.35

1.44

1.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.1

-0.61

0.71

-0.44

2.74

Deferred Tax

0.37

0.17

0.35

1.28

-0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.85

-2.1

2.52

0.76

7.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.85

-2.1

2.52

0.76

7.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.03

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.85

-2.1

2.52

0.79

7.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.05

-0.11

0.14

0.04

0.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.53

18.53

18.53

18.53

18.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5.52

-0.2

5.48

3.46

10.12

PBDTM(%)

-7.13

-0.96

3.85

2.05

8.46

PATM(%)

-8.54

-1.72

1.96

0.51

5.42

