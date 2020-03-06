Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.87
-11.83
6.58
-4.87
Op profit growth
-114.17
-9.44
30.86
-35.4
EBIT growth
-112.35
-7.27
103.22
-43.96
Net profit growth
-112.21
151.55
-141.44
67.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.53
9.23
8.99
7.32
EBIT margin
-1.33
9.22
8.77
4.6
Net profit margin
-1.47
10.27
3.59
-9.25
RoCE
-2.37
19.19
11.29
3.61
RoNW
-0.8
7.98
4.66
-11.37
RoA
-0.65
5.34
1.15
-1.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.37
2.99
1.19
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.65
2.67
0.83
-4.03
Book value per share
11.95
10.83
7.87
4.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.48
2.71
7.81
0
P/CEPS
-1.39
3.02
11.2
-1.14
P/B
0.07
0.74
1.18
0.95
EV/EBIDTA
-0.87
3.15
4.61
14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-38.67
-23.55
-42.47
-5.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.43
21.78
21.45
9.98
Inventory days
52.47
51.25
46.54
57.55
Creditor days
-26.29
-44.2
-46.43
-43.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.25
-5.04
-3.34
-0.29
Net debt / equity
-0.07
0.12
0.72
6.51
Net debt / op. profit
2.32
0.5
1.93
13.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-41.04
-32.04
-41.5
-58.04
Employee costs
-7.37
-8.06
-6.84
-8.26
Other costs
-53.12
-50.65
-42.66
-26.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.