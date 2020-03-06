iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

0.92
(-1.08%)
Mar 6, 2020|02:47:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.87

-11.83

6.58

-4.87

Op profit growth

-114.17

-9.44

30.86

-35.4

EBIT growth

-112.35

-7.27

103.22

-43.96

Net profit growth

-112.21

151.55

-141.44

67.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.53

9.23

8.99

7.32

EBIT margin

-1.33

9.22

8.77

4.6

Net profit margin

-1.47

10.27

3.59

-9.25

RoCE

-2.37

19.19

11.29

3.61

RoNW

-0.8

7.98

4.66

-11.37

RoA

-0.65

5.34

1.15

-1.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.37

2.99

1.19

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.65

2.67

0.83

-4.03

Book value per share

11.95

10.83

7.87

4.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.48

2.71

7.81

0

P/CEPS

-1.39

3.02

11.2

-1.14

P/B

0.07

0.74

1.18

0.95

EV/EBIDTA

-0.87

3.15

4.61

14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-38.67

-23.55

-42.47

-5.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.43

21.78

21.45

9.98

Inventory days

52.47

51.25

46.54

57.55

Creditor days

-26.29

-44.2

-46.43

-43.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.25

-5.04

-3.34

-0.29

Net debt / equity

-0.07

0.12

0.72

6.51

Net debt / op. profit

2.32

0.5

1.93

13.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-41.04

-32.04

-41.5

-58.04

Employee costs

-7.37

-8.06

-6.84

-8.26

Other costs

-53.12

-50.65

-42.66

-26.36

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.