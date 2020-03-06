Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34
34
34
34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,045.54
1,025.58
974.23
343.48
Net Worth
1,079.54
1,059.58
1,008.23
377.48
Minority Interest
Debt
153.59
94.19
128.35
190.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
115.41
114.11
10.27
10.35
Total Liabilities
1,348.54
1,267.88
1,146.85
577.86
Fixed Assets
1,033.38
991.15
790.57
169.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.92
0.39
0.47
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
178.86
185.65
106.39
0.09
Networking Capital
94.39
68.67
157.89
383.82
Inventories
100.02
113.86
83.98
49.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
41.65
28.05
2.69
2.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
251
175.78
194.76
415.17
Sundry Creditors
-235.98
-195.09
-82.77
-38.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-62.3
-53.93
-40.77
-44.99
Cash
28.99
22.02
91.53
24.4
Total Assets
1,348.54
1,267.88
1,146.85
577.86
