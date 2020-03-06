iifl-logo-icon 1
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.92
(-1.08%)
Mar 6, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

458.88

539.08

611.44

569.33

yoy growth (%)

-14.87

-11.83

7.39

-5.53

Raw materials

-188.33

-172.76

-253.76

-256.61

As % of sales

41.04

32.04

41.5

45.07

Employee costs

-33.84

-43.46

-41.84

-42.24

As % of sales

7.37

8.06

6.84

7.41

Other costs

-243.76

-272.94

-260.88

-261.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.12

50.63

42.66

45.92

Operating profit

-7.05

49.9

54.94

8.98

OPM

-1.53

9.25

8.98

1.57

Depreciation

-5.42

-5.75

-6.63

-4.67

Interest expense

-4.88

-9.86

-16.02

-17.88

Other income

6.34

5.71

5.29

5.67

Profit before tax

-11.02

39.99

37.58

-7.89

Taxes

4.26

-9.39

-15.98

3.76

Tax rate

-38.67

-23.48

-42.52

-47.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.76

30.6

21.6

-4.13

Exceptional items

0

24.87

0.36

0

Net profit

-6.76

55.48

21.96

-4.13

yoy growth (%)

-112.18

152.54

-631.86

-121.66

NPM

-1.47

10.29

3.59

-0.72

