|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
458.88
539.08
611.44
569.33
yoy growth (%)
-14.87
-11.83
7.39
-5.53
Raw materials
-188.33
-172.76
-253.76
-256.61
As % of sales
41.04
32.04
41.5
45.07
Employee costs
-33.84
-43.46
-41.84
-42.24
As % of sales
7.37
8.06
6.84
7.41
Other costs
-243.76
-272.94
-260.88
-261.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.12
50.63
42.66
45.92
Operating profit
-7.05
49.9
54.94
8.98
OPM
-1.53
9.25
8.98
1.57
Depreciation
-5.42
-5.75
-6.63
-4.67
Interest expense
-4.88
-9.86
-16.02
-17.88
Other income
6.34
5.71
5.29
5.67
Profit before tax
-11.02
39.99
37.58
-7.89
Taxes
4.26
-9.39
-15.98
3.76
Tax rate
-38.67
-23.48
-42.52
-47.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.76
30.6
21.6
-4.13
Exceptional items
0
24.87
0.36
0
Net profit
-6.76
55.48
21.96
-4.13
yoy growth (%)
-112.18
152.54
-631.86
-121.66
NPM
-1.47
10.29
3.59
-0.72
