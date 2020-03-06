Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-11.02
39.99
37.58
-7.89
Depreciation
-5.42
-5.75
-6.63
-4.67
Tax paid
4.26
-9.39
-15.98
3.76
Working capital
35.42
-6.64
36.81
-31.79
Other operating items
Operating
23.23
18.21
51.78
-40.59
Capital expenditure
0.53
-11.1
-53.66
16.07
Free cash flow
23.76
7.11
-1.87
-24.52
Equity raised
392.11
254.33
341.41
480.12
Investing
-0.14
-0.04
-218.85
-0.03
Financing
56.08
-11.67
86.28
41.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
471.81
249.74
206.96
497.22
