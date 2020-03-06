iifl-logo-icon 1
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.92
(-1.08%)
Mar 6, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-11.02

39.99

37.58

-7.89

Depreciation

-5.42

-5.75

-6.63

-4.67

Tax paid

4.26

-9.39

-15.98

3.76

Working capital

35.42

-6.64

36.81

-31.79

Other operating items

Operating

23.23

18.21

51.78

-40.59

Capital expenditure

0.53

-11.1

-53.66

16.07

Free cash flow

23.76

7.11

-1.87

-24.52

Equity raised

392.11

254.33

341.41

480.12

Investing

-0.14

-0.04

-218.85

-0.03

Financing

56.08

-11.67

86.28

41.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

471.81

249.74

206.96

497.22

