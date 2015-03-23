iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd Balance Sheet

1.09
(4.81%)
Mar 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

4.77

4.01

4.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.23

-0.29

-0.28

Net Worth

4.54

3.72

3.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.55

3.87

3.88

Fixed Assets

2.61

2.61

2.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.59

1.19

1.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.32

0.07

0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.33

0.15

0.15

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.05

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0.03

0

0

Total Assets

4.55

3.87

3.88

Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.