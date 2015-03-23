Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
4.77
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.23
-0.29
-0.28
Net Worth
4.54
3.72
3.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.55
3.87
3.88
Fixed Assets
2.61
2.61
2.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.59
1.19
1.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.32
0.07
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.33
0.15
0.15
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.05
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.03
0
0
Total Assets
4.55
3.87
3.88
No Record Found
