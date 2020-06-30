Independent Auditors Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Audited Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended.

To

The Board of Directors

Report on the audit of the financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Statement of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2020 ("Statements") of FIRST FINANCIALS SERVICES LTD (the "Company"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the statements:

i. is presented in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations in this regard ; and

ii. Give a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information of Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Results

The Statements has been prepared on the basis of the annual financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statements that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that wing effectively for ensuring the accuracy) rid completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and free material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an Audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Statements.

As part of an Audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion, our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the statement, including the disclosures, and whether the statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year March 31, 2020 and the published unaudited year-to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subjected to a limited review by us, as required under the Listing Regulations.

For Singhal & Sewak UDIN NO-20410183AAAAAU6847 Chartered Accountants F.R.N-011501C Sd/- CA. Abhishek Sewak Partner Membership No-410183 Place: - Chennai Date: - 30/06/2020

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of information and explanation given to us, we state that:

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable: according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii) Since the company is a service company. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories except shares. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) According to the information and explanation given to me, the Company had not granted loan to any of the companies, firms and other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 and hence provisions of Clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respects to the grant of loans, making investment and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Thus provisions of the Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) On the basis of available information and explanation provided to us, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing statutory dues including provident fund, employees ‘state insurance, income-tax and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There was no undisputed amount payable in respect of provident fund, income-tax, and other statutory dues in arrear as at March 31, 2020 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, bank and government or has not issued any debentures during the year. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix) The Company did not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud byte Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi) The Company has paid/provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of the Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) The Company has entered into the transaction with the related parties in compliance with the provisions of the Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence, reporting under Clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or the persons connected with directors and hence reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For M/s Singhal & Sewak

Chartered Accountant

Firm Reg. No. 011501C

Sd/-

CA Abhishek Sewak

Partner M.N. 410183

Place: Chennai

Date: 30/06/ 2020

UDIN NO-20410183AAAAAU6847