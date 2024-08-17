Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹21.4
Prev. Close₹22.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.27
Day's High₹21.4
Day's Low₹21.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.43
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)172.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
8.07
8.07
8.07
8.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.47
3.57
4.06
3.4
Net Worth
11.54
11.64
12.13
11.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0.78
-7.87
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Nirmal Singh Mertia
Independent Director
Girishkumar Panchal
Independent Director
Chandrika G Panchal
Director
Selvaraj Selvam Arumai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by First Financial Services Ltd
Summary
First Financial Services Limited was incorporated on 17th October 1984. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of providing financial services and consultancy activity.
